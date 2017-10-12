More Wikipedia silliness. What’s with the Republican on Republican attacks this week?

In a follow-up to my post of a couple days ago, I was doing a little checking on the continued history of the edits being made to the Wikipedia page of State Senator Stace Nelson, as there appeared to be many of them made by Stace himself.

If you recall…

There were a number of them from a user using his e-mail handle, as well as a number of them being identified as coming from a certain or similar IP addresses. Predictably, there was a flurry of edits yesterday, as well as a connected post to Wikipedia, where on the latest IP Address, Senator Nelson outed himself as editing his own page, lamenting that “there were claims that have been proven false, or were never officially alleged.”

While it didn’t earn sympathy, it did earn him a scolding from Wikipedia editors about editing his own page:

After he’d outed himself as editing his page from 216.106.247.105, as he complains about “political opponents attempting to use Wiki to slander him” what did Senator Nelson kept himself busy with after that?

Since the time he’s been called out on editing his own page, he’s started editing SDGOP Chairman Dan Lederman’s wikipedia page. Which, considering his edits…

…it seems an awful lot like he’s using wikipedia to attack “his political opponents.”

Good Gosh. Between scorecards and wikipedia pages this week with Stace Nelson and Lora Hubbel, it would be nice if some Republicans decided to just worry about themselves, and to actually support other Republicans, instead of trying to create faux bragging rights over who the bestest Republican is.

Yeesh. Why can’t we all get along?

Facebook Twitter