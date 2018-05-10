New independent poll claims Gubernatorial candidates in dead heat.

A new private poll released this morning contends that both Marty Jackley and Kristi Noem are in a dead heat in the Republican Gubernatorial Primary race:
To: Interested Parties
From: Blake Harris, Leverage Public Strategies
Date: May 10, 2018
Re: South Dakota Republican Primary for Governor
Leverage Public Strategies is a political consulting and public opinion research company with candidate and non-profit clients across the country. From time to time, LPS surveys Republican races of interest around the U.S. to keep tabs on conservative voter opinions and moods.
LPS recently conducted a public opinion survey of likely South Dakota Republican Primary voters to evaluate candidate support in the 2018 race for governor. The survey took place May 4-7, sampled 350 likely GOP Primary voters, and had a margin of error of 5.2%. Our findings were as follows:
• The race is statistically tied, with Marty Jackley leading Kristi Noem by one point: 39% to 38%.
• Both candidates enjoy a high positive favorability number. Marty Jackley’s net favorability is +61 (77-16) while Kristi Noem’s is +49 (71-22).
• Kristi Noem does slightly better among “very conservative” voters (46-37%).
• Marty Jackley does slightly better among those “certain” to vote (41-36%).
• Female voters favor Marty Jackley (41-35) while male voters favor Kristi Noem (41-37).
• The race is equally close as the top-line in all regions of the state.
LPS President Blake offered the following comments on the race:
“This primary campaign is at close as it gets, and all signs point to a photo finish. This race is going to be a very interesting one to watch over the final weeks of the primary. Both candidates have single-digit “never heard of” numbers, which means they are both fairly well-defined in the minds of voters.
Bottom line: Most Republicans in South Dakota feel like they have two good options. Therefore, as is usually the case in close races, the campaign that best utilizes resources to turnout their supporters will likely win.”
I’m on the road, so I’ll post more on it later. As one commenter has noticed (I was just waking up when I posted this) It might’ve been a better poll if they had left off the Democrats and independents, since they can’t vote in the primary.
This would be an interesting survey, except 22% (77) of the 350 surveyed can’t vote in the Republican Primary.
The release says it is a survey of “likely Republican primary voters,” but then you are right – their detail includes Democrats and independents. It could be that they also polled other topics. Someone should contact them and clarify whether their polling result includes or excludes those D’s and I’s.
Surprising that the undecided are at 24%….non political junkies (ie everyone not on this blog 🙂 ) have not tuned in at around 1 in 4…I am always surprised by that.
Second thought—–Anyone ever hear of Leverage Public Strategies?
Are the news sources (KELO, KSFY, ARGUS) going to do any polls?
I understand the Argus Leader is planning to release a poll later this month.
I’m not surprised that 24% are undecided as I remain undecided and I’ve certainly been tuned in. I’m surprised it is 24% for these reasons:
1) Both candidates have performed their current jobs at a high level.
2) Both candidates are well-known and as the pollster said “well-defined.”
3) The policy differences between them are relatively small and are mostly a matter of what each holds as higher priorities relative to others.
4) Neither campaign has given us anything bold and forward looking with regard to policy or direction to judge. (This isn’t necessarily a negative but I think is a positive for both of them.)
Dusty, Shantel and Tapio are all running on the same things kristi did 8 years ago. Why? Because she didn’t do what she said she would
According to Dusty Johnson Booker’s debt is now $60,000 instead of $40k. According to Shantel Obamacare still needs to be repealed. And according to Tapio immigration is still a mess.
Her hands are not clean. She hasn’t fulfilled her promises to the voters from 8 years ago. It’s that simple.
and according to the 3 AG candidates crime/drugs are a huge problem and gotten worse under Marty….
before you throw stones…
I disagree Troy. Kristi is a prominent voice for SD but the comment is correct that the 3 house candidates are all running on the same issues she used against Herseth.
Its dejavu and quite honestly makes me mad at DC’s lack of action.
Doesn’t the firm’s release indicate they only polled GOP voters?
This appears to be a poll that we can believe.
The only questions are who fires at who first and what’s the net effect? I think it’s a dangerous move, probably desperate for either.
Bad for Kristi.
100% of primary voters know her. 100% of primary voters know everything about her that she wants them to know from 5 major campaigns.
Voters dont know Marty nearly as well. The fact that it’s a dead heat tells me they want something other than Kristi. IF Marty is who they want.
This is good news for the challenger.
It’s going to come down to who defines Marty better. Kristi or Marty.
Her DC consultants will do anything to win.
Anonymous 9:26:
Every time you post that babble, you push me to voting for Noem. If Jackley’s supporters are all as intellectually dishonest or uninformed of basic civics, it does not reflect well on him he only has that type of supporter.
1) We have a Constitution with three branches of government (division of powers)
2) Members of Congress are not dictators and only have one vote.
3) 6 of her 8 years, Obama was the President.
4) For the last two years, the anti-Freedom Caucus Pro-Obamacre Liberal Enabling RINOS have negated the impact of our Congressional Authority and the benefit of Trump as President.
Her promise was to fight for certain things and she did so honorably and with great effort. When you disparage that effort to dishonestly promote Jackley, you negatively reflect on Jackley.
I too allow anonymous idiots on internet forums to influence my votes when they act like idiots. That has never happened before, amirite?
Good point and you are correct. They don’t consciously affect me but might subconsciously, especially when the true differences are slight and “friends” might make the difference.
Regarding frustration, it appears nothing has changed. I’m more than frustrated. I’m angry with the anti-Freedom Caucus Pro-Obamacre Liberal Enabling RINOS have negated the impact of our Congressional Majorities and the benefit of Trump as President. We got our Majorities and they don’t give us the benefits because they are so stupid and stubborn.
Two years ago no one thought Kristi was vulnerable. This is a major race!