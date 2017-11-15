Noem Discusses the Impact of Faith during National Bible Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In celebration of National Bible Week, Rep. Kristi Noem spoke on the House floor about the impact of faith in her life, as a mom, a citizen and a policymaker. This week marks the 76th annual National Bible Week.

Noem describes growing up in a church-going family and sharing that faith with her children. She also explains that “so many times, people try to navigate policy debates … by fighting to change another person’s mind.” Instead, she argues, policymakers should seek to change people’s hearts.

Facebook Twitter