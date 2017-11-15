Noem Discusses the Impact of Faith during National Bible Week
WASHINGTON, D.C. – In celebration of National Bible Week, Rep. Kristi Noem spoke on the House floor about the impact of faith in her life, as a mom, a citizen and a policymaker. This week marks the 76th annual National Bible Week.
Noem describes growing up in a church-going family and sharing that faith with her children. She also explains that “so many times, people try to navigate policy debates … by fighting to change another person’s mind.” Instead, she argues, policymakers should seek to change people’s hearts.
Does she not know what her job is and is not?Does it get any more foolish and un-American than to promote religion on the floor of the capitol of “We the People”?