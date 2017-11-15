Director of CFPB resigns, giving Trump opportunity to reshape rogue agency whose structure had been found unconstitutional

Hot off the press from the Hill, Richard Cordray, head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which has been hindering lenders in America from serving consumers through draconian regulation, (and is the subject of multiple lawsuits for operating in an unconstitutional manner) has announced his resignation from the agency:

The director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced his resignation Wednesday, giving President Trump the chance to reshape an agency that has long been the target of Republican ire.

Richard Cordray expects “to step down from his position here before the end of the month,” he wrote in an email that was sent to CFPB staff.

and..

Cordray’s departure came as welcome news to his detractors, who called for sweeping changes at the bureau under the next director.

Hensarling said “we are long overdue for new leadership at the CFPB,” which he called “structurally unconstitutional and completely unaccountable to the American people.”

“The resignation of the Bureau’s director is an excellent opportunity to enact desperately needed reforms,” Hensarling said. “Properly designed and led, it can truly protect consumers by ensuring they have access to competitive markets that are vigorously policed for fraud.”