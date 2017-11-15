Rounds opposing individual mandate

From Twitter:
The individual mandate is an unpopular tax from an unpopular, unworkable law. We’re glad to see the Senate #taxreform bill eliminates the individual mandate in its latest draft. pic.twitter.com/F2NcAjitqy
— Senator Mike Rounds (@SenatorRounds) November 15, 2017
But if Senator Rounds’ recent work with Democrats to make ObamaCare more solvent and workable for the insured, who rely on the private ObamaCare network, is credible, then how could the individual mandate going forward be a true burden?
Thank you Senator Rounds!