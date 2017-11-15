Thune: Senate Tax Reform Bill Provides More Relief for Middle-Income Americans

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the Senate’s tax reform plan, which is currently being considered in the Senate Finance Committee, of which he’s a member. Thune touted a recent Politico articlestating that middle-income people would see the largest decline in their tax bills, according to an analysis released by the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation.

Thune also expressed his support for modifications that were made to the original bill by Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, which include Republican and Democrat amendments and will provide even more relief to middle-income American families.

