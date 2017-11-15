Release: Janet Brekke for City Council At Large

Janet Brekke for City Council At Large

Former City Attorney, Janet Brekke, is inviting the media and public to a press conference kicking off her 2018 campaign for Sioux Falls City Council At Large.

The press conference will be Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the downtown Siouxland Public Library, Conference Room B (200 N. Dakota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD).

“I have had the rare honor and privilege of serving this great city under five mayors operating under three different forms of City government and I believe my unique background in law, business and government will help move the City forward” Brekke said.

At the press conference she plans to give her reasons for running, her vision for the City and will take questions from the media on her ideas for a positive Sioux Falls future.

Brekke also states: “When I am part of the policy making or legislative branch of Sioux Falls government, we will work together to advance the interests of our neighbors. Our current mayor/council form of government is not as effective as it should be. Having strong leadership on the Council establishes a much more proactive policy initiative role for the City. My experience as both a successful businesswoman and the attorney who helped shape our form city government, I will move the City Council to better utilize the powers it has and improve the role it plays in City government.”

In asking the public to join her campaign she adds, “This is a critical time for Sioux Falls and us. There are numerous issues and opportunities facing our city. This is the time for our City government to map out a solid future for our children and grandchildren!”

Janet Brekke filed her Statement of Organization with the Sioux Falls City Clerk’s Office on Thursday, November 9, 2017 officially declaring her intent to run for City Council At Large Position A.

