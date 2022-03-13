In case you’ve forgotten, there’s an independent candidate running for Governor. At least until April 26th, when she doesn’t have enough signatures to be on the ballot. But we can derive amusement from her until this point.
So the indy running for Governor is the ever amusing Lora Hubbel, and she has a new campaign video posted on Rumble. Predictably, it’s full of her crackpot conspiracies …and of course, she has all the evidence… but the opener had me laughing out loud:
“I belong to a couple of groups in Sioux Falls. One is Unmask the Truth, which I’m on the board of. And another one is Patriot Ripple Effect….”
Lora is a member of Patriot Ripple Effect? Of course she is.
And why is that funny?
Now, I know Lora hates me, probably because I’ve been pointing out her bad, her brain eating nanobots, and absolutely bat-guano nuttiness for years.
But as much as she hates me, she also has it out pretty strongly for former Minnehaha GOP Chair Dave Roetman:
Now Dave Roetman hasn’t been what you’d consider a GOP insider for quite a while, as he’s spending his time trying to take out the elected officials he and his new group don’t think are conservative enough.
The name of his new outfit that he’s one of the organizers of? The Patriot Ripple Effect.
Literally, Lora Hubbel is out there telling everyone that she’s joined the Dave Roetman club as she runs to be the crackpot candidate for Governor.
At least it’s good for a laugh.
3 thoughts on “Now, this is funny. Lora Hubbel explains it all, as she proclaims herself a member of Dave Roetman group.”
I have had the fortunate ability to sit down and talk to Lora a few times to have respectful dialogue. While I do not agree with everythign she says or believes, I do respect her thoughts, opinions, and effort to help bring some form of accountability to South Dakota government. You do not have to always have to agree, but some of the thigns she talks about related to the Executive Orders are in fact true, while it is true as a State, the government did not directly shutdown businesses, but the ‘orders’ effectively transferred some power from the State to the local governments giving them greater ability to control businesses within the State.
I would say most of my conversations with Lora are pretty positive in manner, and worthwhile discussions. I do not know what happened in Pierre that drove so many to hate her, or attack her, however, based on conversations I have had with her, she is very sincere.
As for the COVID-19 Pandemic, I have my theories on how governments manipulated the disease to push thru new laws, codes, rules related to “commercial activity” across the several states, and this led me down a path to study some of the Public Health Laws in our state alone, and yes, the “State” did have the ability to force people to do this, or that IF they could prove you got sick, made someone else sick, let alone the authority to shutdown a business if it could be proven to many people got affected. So Lora is spot on there.
As for the Hospitals across South Dakota, and the so called push to force Nurses, Doctors, Employees to get vaccinated, Lora again was spot on that they could NOT force you to get a vaccine/shot, however, as part of our conversation, I told her, be careful, cause much of that is centered around “Contracts” and how peole surrender some of their rights away as they sign the contract, yes, you have your Article 6, Section 2 Right to Enter into any contract you wish to, while you have the due process clause of protecting your rights from being terminated or not, however, one first lean how to protect their personal rights within that contract itself. IF you did not ‘reserve your rights’ as part of the contract and simpy signed it accecpting the employer’s terms, you are at their mercy.
As for Lora runnign for governor, I hope she does – the more candidates the better. That is the right of the people to nominate, petition, and place whomever they wish on the ballot.
Take away the Political Parties – and look at it from a standpoint of the Constitution itself – IF we place as many indviduals on the ballot, the people have more people to choose from. It is up to you to go out and win the support, convince people to support you, and gain their vote.
Lost in all this hoopla between the two major parties, is the fact ‘WE” are the Free Republic where the people r ule, and the people get to place anyone on the ballot. We also should favor honest, clean, and professional elections where eveyrone respects each other despite your beliefs. Let the people decide and rightfully so.
I hope to run one day for City Council or Legislature one day also. Just the fact to get out and meet people, talking to people, getting to know them, and wanting to serve, is what our calling should me, WIN or LOSE – ‘we’ all should do what Lora is doing. That is how we protect our “free republic”.
Mike Zitterich
Sioux Falls
Because people in Pierre have known she’s a loon for years.
Did you miss the story when she claimed Muslims were planning pre-jihad at the Sioux Falls airport? Unfortunately, I can give you so many more examples.
Including when she claimed Vietnam was gods punishment on America for not helping Israel bomb Auschwitz. Never mind Israel didn’t exist during WWII.
Roetman & Cole Heisey (who are very close friends, by the way) have gone off the deep end. Maybe Lora can spare two tinfoil hats for her fellow Ripple Effecters?