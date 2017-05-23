One 2018 pot-legalization ballot measure is not like the other? No, they’re both awful.

This week KSFY News had a story about how the backers of one pro-pot legalization measure was not happy with the other pro-pot legalization measure being prepared for the ballot. And they’re mad at the Attorney General too:
“Signer beware” is the message from a pro-pot organization in South Dakota that’s hoping to bring the issue of marijuana legalization to the ballot next year. New Approach South Dakota isn’t talking about the two petitions they have circulating to legalize marijuana for medical and recreational purposes – they’re talking about a separate effort that would accomplish the same thing, but with some major differences.
According to the Attorney General’s explanation, differences like a lot less tax revenue for the state and a whole lot less regulation of the drug, but New Approach isn’t happy about their AG explanation.
“New Approach,” the group fronted by former Democrat District 19 House candidate Melissa Mentele is complaining about the pot legalization measure from the John Dale and his group “Cannabis Consumers for Liberty (CC4L)” competing against her own, bemoaning it’s “less tax revenue for the state and a whole lot less regulation of the drug.”
I’m forced to ask the obvious: “Is she kidding?” Both are about legalizing drugs.
I’m not going to get into the weeds on which pot legalization measure is the worse measure, the CC4L measure which mandates April 20th as “pot day” at South Dakota State Parks, or the New Approach measure which mandates that all non-violent pot sentences be re-worked:
I did ask Attorney General Marty Jackley for his thoughts:
As Attorney General, it is my position that the legalization of marijuana creates significant public health and safety concerns. If research determines there is a medical value in marijuana or its derivatives, it should be prescribed by a physician and dispensed by a pharmacist just like any controlled substance.
My office is required to prepare a fair and concise explanation for proposed ballot measures and to defend such measures if passed and challenged in court, whether I agree with them or not. In the proposed marijuana measure that includes reviewing previous criminal convictions, I have set forth “Because its full scope and effect are unclear, judicial or legislative clarification will be necessary. A court may find provisions of the measure unconstitutional.” I would point out that Article IV, Section 3 of our State Constitution vests the authority and discretion for criminal sentence commutations with the Governor.
There is currently a national drug epidemic that is also affecting South Dakota, rather than weakening our State laws, I encourage us to focus our efforts and resources on strong enforcement against drug traffickers and prevention efforts especially for our youth such as “No Meth Ever” and the anonymous texting “Standup Project.”
Whether it is the CC4L measure promoting a state park recognized Pot Day, or the pot related get-out-of-jail free cards New Approach wants, both measures are so phenomenally awful, that forget any impending campaigns, anyone who signs the petitions to put them on the ballot should be questioned for not having the sense that God gave them.
When it comes to both pot and pot petitions, the best course of action is to “Just Say No.”
The hard left state Democrats are pushing both of these. New Approach which want to push South Dakotans a new drug and an easy out suicide lifestyle claim the vast amount of revenue will go to education and solve all of our fiscal issues. All Pie in the sky! If this crap passes the vast majority of money will end up going towards more social costs. Employers and rental property owners will not like this at all.
Even in Minnesota DFL Governor Dayton will veto any attempt to legalize for recreational abuse and thankfully the MNGOP controlled legislature will not even give it a hearing.
The legislature needs to raise the requirements for all these ballot measures.
VOTE NO ON EVERYTHING!
It has been in the news that employers are having a hard time finding employees that can pass a drug test. Colorado obviously is far worse. Then you have a multiple failed SDDP candidate who does not have a real job calling to eliminate drug tests since it is unfair. He and his drug culture supporters have no clue and are in lala land.
This is a huge part of the problem. because it is so easy to get things on the ballot, South Dakota has become a social, economic and political petri dish for groups like Represent.us and Cannabis Consumers for Liberty to test out new ideas.
however there should be a balance. How do we stop outside groups from exploiting our system, yet keep it open enough to allow the citizens bring their own ideas to the ballot?
Maybe require that they come to the legislature first and so a lot of the ideas can be vetted at least , so even if the legislature votes it down they will have a better bill…you can take testimony and develop some facts…just an idea
The majority of Americans are now in favor of legalization, and the number continues to grow. It would not surprise me if the majority of South Dakotans are now in favor. Cows kill more people in South Dakota than pot does.
The question is how far our legislature and other elected officials will go in an effort to once again stymie the will of people (see IM22). At some point the people just might get sick of this BS.
I for one am not in favor, and if it comes up, I will vote no. How many more ways do people need to get stupid?
I would consider medical use if it is closely-very closely-regulated, but a bunch more people escaping reality because they deem life as unfair-no thanks!
Were you smoking DOPE when you wrote this post? IM 22 was UNCONSTITUTIONAL
marijuana is extremely dangerous there are studies galore.
Pot has more harmful effects than tobacco, how about all those pot smokers getting behind the wheel…never heard of a cow killing anyone….
The will of the people?? How many times have the people of South Dakota voted against legalization of marijuana?? Do not talk about the will of the people.
“How many times have the people of South Dakota voted against legalization of marijuana?? ”
The pro pot smokers predictably cannot remember that far back.
“Cows kill more people in South Dakota than pot does. ” instead of not being impaired by toking you could read the police reports and see what is common in crimes committed, driving accidents and deaths in which their judgment and reaction time was impaired by pot. Even my Catholic priest who is fairly progressive and has much experience in being a prison chaplain and the county jail chaplain does not think legalizing pot is a good idea. Those inmates confided many of their problems started with what is pushed as being harmless.
Cows have killed more people than pot and ISIS combined. Dare someone to prove me wrong.
Put the pipe down please.
I am not sure about cows killing more people than pot. But ATV’s, motorcycles and sex can do serious damage. I am sure of it.
There ought to be a law.
“According to well-publicized FOIA responses, from 1997 to 2005 the FDA recorded 279 marijuana-related deaths–long before Colorado voters decided to legalize the drug.”
https://familycouncil.org/?p=11795
“There are approximately 5 deaths caused by sharks annually, while horses kill about 20 people a year and cows kill about 22.”
https://curiosity.com/topics/cows-kill-more-people-than-sharks/
I’d like to see the facts. How many people die each year as a result of marijuana use compared to cigarettes and alcohol?
I have read that 500,000 die from cigarettes a year in the US. About 100,000 alcohol related deaths. Probably near zero from marijuana use directly but I honestly do not know about indirect deaths.
If cigarettes really are the cause of more death by multiples of a hundred or a thousand, maybe some people are focused on the wrong problem.
irrelevant comparison…we are talking about cows here darn it! 🙂 The pot smokers brought it up no changing the subject.
FYI – Family Council statistics are highly contested.
Sometime people fail to reach a proper cook temp on their beef and allow a stray E-coli to enter their system. I’ve heard people sometimes drink raw milk. My neighbor once hit one on road and totaled his car. Cows are a menace!
Would a study by the Obama Administration be a good enough source for you pot smokers?
Can’t they find a better use of their time? The chronic pot smokers teeth are so bad with gum disease and their breath is terrible! My friends Bob and Lar are sportin new shiny white dentures now.
A lot of people with false arguments that pot does not kill on here…clearly it is killing a lot of brain cells on here.
Hmm. Just claiming something is “false” really doesn’t prove much of anything.
well making arguments that are misleading doesn’t prove anything either…
you never address if pot is harmful you BLUR the lines and doa slight of hand while not addressing the fact that marijuana is harmful