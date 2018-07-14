People who couldn’t get on GOP ballot attending the convention of misfit toys today at Constitution Party gathering.

The Robot Bee lady is getting ready to have her convention with the people who were not competent enough to make the ballot as Republicans this year, with people being added and shifted around on the Constitution Party roster for the convention being held at 3 PM today.

Unelectable goofball Lora Hubbel who ran, but didn’t even try to make the statewide ballot as a Republican is going to debate fellow unelectable goofball “Dr.” Terry Lee LaFleur who claims he didn’t make the GOP ballot for Governor because there was a plot against him. The winner of these losers will be the Constitution Party candidate for Governor in November.

They’re joined on the ticket by G. Matt Johnson who announced as a Republican Candidate for Congress in a shopper paper about 2 1/2 weeks before the deadline to turn in petitions. Obviously, he didn’t make the ballot either.

Janette McIntyre, who failed to make one of the two House seats available in D34 House as a Republican is running for D34 Senate as a CP Candidate.

I’m also hearing they could be joined by someone else who finished a distant third in their race, but we’ll see if they’re foolish enough to be a Constitution Party candidate.

Why do I think they’re foolish? For starters:

Read that at Ballotpedia. Not exactly anything to write home about. 4% and 5%. Good luck with that.

This year, I suspect Lora Hubbel is going to be the victorious candidate for the goofball convention nomination and will find herself leading the ticket of misfit toys who couldn’t find electoral victory anywhere else.

We should see shortly who has decided to follow her lead. At the least, it should be entertaining.

