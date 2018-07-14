Sounds like the convention of misfit toys collapsed. Constitution Party convention paused?

So, how did the gathering in Sioux Falls go?

I’m hearing that the Constitution Party convention (aka, the convention of misfit toys) fell apart because Lora Hubbel and Terry LaFleur got arguing about who could and who could not be a candidate or vote based on when they changed party, and LaFleur was reportedly objecting to everything.

I am told at one point, Gordon Howie who was there as a participant was asked to assume presiding over the convention to restore order.

I’m sure Gordon was there because he must have some mystical ability to soothe misfit toys from yelling at each other (or contemplating another run for office, perhaps?)

Predictably, that didn’t work, and the Gordon-led convention collapsed. The word I’m hearing is that they are set to reconvene August 14.

And how was your Saturday?

