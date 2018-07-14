Sounds like the convention of misfit toys collapsed. Constitution Party convention paused?

So, how did the gathering in Sioux Falls go?

I’m hearing that the Constitution Party convention (aka, the convention of misfit toys) fell apart because Lora Hubbel and Terry LaFleur got arguing about who could and who could not be a candidate or vote based on when they changed party, and LaFleur was reportedly objecting to everything.

I am told at one point, Gordon Howie who was there as a participant was asked to assume presiding over the convention to restore order.

I’m sure Gordon was there because he must have some mystical ability to soothe misfit toys from yelling at each other (or contemplating another run for office, perhaps?)

Predictably, that didn’t work, and the Gordon-led convention collapsed. The word I’m hearing is that they are set to reconvene August 14.

And how was your Saturday?

9 Replies to “Sounds like the convention of misfit toys collapsed. Constitution Party convention paused?”

  1. Anonymous

    Salutations! Doctor LaFleur is on the money. Lora Hubble will have to find another party to run as Governor. This one is taken.

  4. Anon E Mouse

    In deciding to reconvene on August 14 ( just a few days after Democrat-O-Con II) are they looking to bolster their ranks with those who don’t make the donkey ticket on their second chance?

