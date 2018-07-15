Dakota Posts on Constitution Party convention Posted on July 14, 2018 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply Dakota Posts is all over this afternoon’s Constitution Party convention with their take on what happened: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related