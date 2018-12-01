President Orders Flags At Half-Staff To Honor The Life Of Former President George H.W. Bush

PIERRE, S.D. – President Donald Trump has ordered flags at half-staff immediately for 30 days to honor the life of former President George H.W. Bush.

In accordance with the President’s order, Gov. Dennis Daugaard asks that flags across the state be lowered immediately and remain at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, December 30.

Gov. Daugaard offered the following statement on the death of President Bush:

“South Dakotans join all Americans in mourning the passing of President George Bush. Our nation owes a great debt to President Bush – for his service in World War II, his years in public office, and his statesmanship during Desert Storm and the end of the Cold War.”



