Release: Jackley Announces Education Initiative

Jackley Announces Education Initiative

PIERRE, SD: Pledging to be a collaborative governor who works side-by-side with educators, administrators, parents, school boards, and students, Attorney General Marty Jackley today announced his vision for the future of South Dakota education.

“Education is close to my heart,” Jackley said. “My mother was my accounting teacher, my father taught college courses, my sister is an assistant high school principal, and I’m the proud parent of two children—Michael and Isabella—who are public school students in Pierre. If elected to be your governor, I promise to fight for the best possible education for my children and yours.”

Nearly a quarter of our citizens are involved in the education community in some form or another. They teach, lead, support or attend our K-12 schools, technical institutes and universities. In many of our small, rural communities, the school is the heart of the community.

Jackley’s Education Initiative is the result of the input he has received from the many communities he’s visited during his Hometown South Dakota Tour.

In the plan, Jackley proposes the following:

Bring educators, administrators, parents, school boards, and students to the table so their voices are heard. Jackley’s primary opponent has announced opposition to volunteer, collaborative task forces, whereas Jackley believes they bring expertise to government.

Equip South Dakota educators and institutions with adequate funding to ensure competitive salaries and safe, secure learning environments—without raising taxes.

Expand South Dakota's K-12 system to include adequate early childhood educational opportunities for the most under-resourced communities.

Provide equitable educational experiences for Native American students.

Engage our entire pre-kindergarten to graduate-level education community to create a pipeline of opportunity that propels our citizens toward increased economic opportunities.

Empower our institutions with public-private partnerships that capitalize on our strong South Dakota work ethic and can-do nature.

Create incentives that encourage in-state placement.

Reduce barriers to teacher innovation and reduce the negative impact of ineffective mandated programs that don't work well for rural states.

Defend the rights of homeschool parents to educate their children on an even playing field.

Partner with local law enforcement to keep our schools safe.

Read the Jackley Education Initiative in its entirety here.

