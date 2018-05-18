Fitzgerald Announces Endorsement of 30 State’s Attorneys Posted on May 18, 2018 by Pat Powers — 33 Comments ↓ From my mailbox: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
he endorsed himself?
Apparently, he did! And there’s one on there twice.
Two on there twice.
You are correct.. 30 States attorneys is not exactly accurate…
So math isn’t Fitz’s strong suit; who cares about accuracy or honesty.
Kind of makes you wonder about all those jury trials he keeps squaking about doesn’t it…250 then 300 in one wek in January…his opponent in his last states attorney race showed Fitz only had a 48% conviction rate so it is rich that this great prosecutor keeps harping on experience with such great stats as those
Tell a lie long enough…
A number of these have been released before….
So much for Eric Bogue staying neutral as he told association members he would do as President.
Excellent point…last year they knifed Fitzgerald for McGuigan’s sake and now it is on to team Fitzgerald…what hypocrites
Not quite 30 states attorneys…some representing multiple counties and apparently Meade county is listed twice…a lot of Democrats also
Yes, it is a lie to say 30 States attorneys because by the plain language of the announcement it is indicating that 30 individuals are endorsing you, which is incorrect; in addition, to put yourself in the mix looks pretty foolish as well. I guess whatever it takes to round up to that next level and claim-albeit fraudulently- 30 states attorneys. No sale, Fitz.
Time to clear out the establishment.
still gonna lose….
Looks like Wollman is staying neutral so there is a possibility he could still run. Please! Please! Please be the GOP’s savior!
I wish Bogue, White or Vargo would have ran. The GOP deserves so much more than the 3 choices we have.
GOP does deserves much more, that is why Ravnsborg is running and is clearly the better choice. Don’t need another choice as you will not get better.
My bad, new list coming….I did list Meade twice and did not put in the Brookins endorsement. I admit to this mistake and do so with my name attached to this post. Thanks.
I guess it doesn’t pay to rush to salvage a losing campaign.
Susan, that took guts. I appreciate your candor. I wish I could say I’d never miscounted or mis-typed anything, but that would be far from true.
To err is human.
Okay not my day for typing….Brookings! Oops!
So the Brookings Independent is backing Fitz…I bet that helps drive Dan Nelson the Republican in the race to Ravnsborg (or Russell, but I suspect Ravnsborg)….
These guys don’t get politics at all….
I don’t think this changes anything, Fitzgerald is still in last place and doesn’t understand what the AG truly does. He is still pinging his entire campaign on his experience as an attorney.
“The attorney general oversees the activities of local sheriff’s departments, district attorneys and other law-enforcement agencies.” Fitzgerald has zero qualifications in these areas and scares me of underqualified he is to manage others.
I agree…this changes little…..a last ditch effort to try and resurrect a failing campaign
So we have errors in doubling up names, we have errors in that there are not 30 States attorneys , and Fitz endorsed himself to try to get to that number…
Anyone else see why this is a poorly run campaign? and we want this guy to run against Seiler or Means? we will lose.
More importantly, do we want someone like Fitz running our AG office? If he is this unorganized running a campaign with maybe his family as his staff, how is he going to handle all of the AG office? How many people work in the AG office again?
I remember McGuigan saying around 180 I believe
Fitzgerald would be so lost trying to run 180 person office. I am scared thinking how bad that will look.
Hey Pat:
Would you post the one that is posted on Facebook.
Translation—hey Pat…please fix our screw ups for us…..
I’ll get to it at some point. I have my nose buried in work at the moment.
How many mafia bosses endorse Fitz?
This does seem very forced and in reaction to Jason’s on-going barrage of endorsements.
Sloppy campaign.
Russell is a nice guy but associated to closely with big Stace.
Ravnsborg probably wins but his experience is about an inch deep – he has yet to address any Supreme Court, Federal Court, or capital case experience. I suspect I know why.
Why is it that we can’t have better candidates for AG? Is it the pay? Or the fact that the law school isn’t producing a lot of good attorneys any more?
I would say this —it takes courage for anyone to run a statewide race and put yourself out there for scrutiny…to live up to these people’s impossible standards on a lot of subjects that don’t matter…in this race and others….if you don’t like the candidates either run yourself or recruit someone!
so instead of criticizing them all I commend them all for running.
Considering the fact that all of the candidates graduated a long time ago…it has nothing to do with recent law school issues….
DUH!