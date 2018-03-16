Release – Jackley for Governor Campaign events for next week.

Marty Jackley will be available to the press at the following upcoming events:

16-Mar University of South Dakota
Jackley will meet with the USD College Republicans at noon in the MUC Pit Lounge, then address law students in the afternoon.

16-Mar Sioux Falls Meet and Greet
Jackley will host homeschool students and parents at his Sioux Falls campaign office at 5:00 p.m.

20-Mar Lemmon Economic Round Table
Lemmon business and community leaders will gather for a conversation about workforce development, education, housing, and infrastructure in Perkins County and the surrounding area.

22-Mar Aurora County Lincoln Day Dinner
Jackley will be a featured speaker at the event, which begins at 5:00 p.m. at the Stumble Inn (south side Main Street) in Stickney.

23-Mar Spearfish Economic Round Table
The round table tour will continue in Spearfish Friday when Jackley meets with community and business leaders from the area.

23-Mar Belle Fourche Economic Round Table
For his second economic round table of the day, Jackley will meet with Butte County leaders in Belle Fourche.

      Yes, there was. I’m also curious about the comment concerning MJ using tax payer dollars for his campaigning. I think they may have neglected to consider what the donations are being utilized for. So I’d take the comment for what it is…nonsense.

      How about a representative who’s never in her state? I guess that’s not entirely fair; Noem spends a lot of time in Watertown. It’s close to her house and she doesn’t have to spend much time or effort to make an appearance there.

