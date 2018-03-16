Release – Jackley for Governor Campaign events for next week.

Marty Jackley will be available to the press at the following upcoming events:

16-Mar University of South Dakota

Jackley will meet with the USD College Republicans at noon in the MUC Pit Lounge, then address law students in the afternoon.

16-Mar Sioux Falls Meet and Greet

Jackley will host homeschool students and parents at his Sioux Falls campaign office at 5:00 p.m.

20-Mar Lemmon Economic Round Table

Lemmon business and community leaders will gather for a conversation about workforce development, education, housing, and infrastructure in Perkins County and the surrounding area.

22-Mar Aurora County Lincoln Day Dinner

Jackley will be a featured speaker at the event, which begins at 5:00 p.m. at the Stumble Inn (south side Main Street) in Stickney.

23-Mar Spearfish Economic Round Table

The round table tour will continue in Spearfish Friday when Jackley meets with community and business leaders from the area.

23-Mar Belle Fourche Economic Round Table

For his second economic round table of the day, Jackley will meet with Butte County leaders in Belle Fourche.

