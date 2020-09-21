Release: SD Treasurer Josh Haeder Elected to serve on National Association of State Treasurers Leadership Team

SD Treasurer Josh Haeder Elected to serve on National Association of State Treasurers Leadership Team

Haeder Unanimously Elected Treasurer of NAST

PIERRE– The National Association of State Treasurers announced its 2021 leadership election results at last week’s virtual Annual Business & Membership Meeting. South Dakota State Treasurer Josh Haeder will serve as the organizations Treasurer starting January 1, 2021.

Haeder said, “It is an honor to work with such and exceptional and diverse group of Treasurers on both sides of the aisle. Through this opportunity, I will work to share our states vision of returning unclaimed funds to rightful owners, promote sound fiscal management and build lasting relationships that benefit our mission of government that serves the people.”

State Treasurer Josh Haeder was unanimously elected by State Treasurer’s across the country to serve as the Treasurer of the National Association of State Treasurer’s (NAST)

The roster of 2021 NAST elected leaders includes:

President: Indiana State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell

Senior Vice President: Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden

Secretary-Treasurer: South Dakota State Treasurer Josh Haeder