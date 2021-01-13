Via Twitter:
In interview late this morning, @SenatorRounds told me President Trump could be criminally prosecuted after leaving office for his role in what Rounds called an ‘insurrection’ https://t.co/5uelVPiGqV
— ChristopherVondracek (@ChrisVondracek) January 13, 2021
In the article, Rounds notes:
“When the story of this last 90 days is told, they will clearly lay out that the president of the United States misled very, very good, honest, patriotic Americans by telling them time and again that the election was stolen,” Rounds said.
“I believe that history will hold him accountable.”
Wow!
8 thoughts on “Rounds: Trump could be criminally prosecuted after leaving office, “the president of the United States misled very, very good, honest, patriotic Americans””
Respect for Sen. Rounds just went up.
No, Senator Rounds, you will be held accountable. Just sad that it has to wait five years. Sorry i ever voted for you. I can’t believe this statement. If there was no fraud, the officials would welcome an audit. Several states now want an investigation.
And I resent being told that i dont know my own mind. I stood for the principles of conservatism long before Trump, and these same principles are those he believes in. To say millions of patriotic Americans, especially those you are supposed to represent, were misled about the election, duped is very sad. I really expected more from you.
Every “swing state” that y’all complain about held recounts and audits. Every one of those states certified the final results. While there may be a few loudmouths calling for “an investigation”, there are no – ZERO – states “calling for an investigation”.
You were lied to. Again and again. And now you believe those lies with all your heart. Step out of your bubble and breathe the free air.
No, this is legally incorrect. Should Trump pardon himself, which looks quite likely, it will not be possible to bring federal charges against him. State charges yes, but D.C. is not a state.
Impeachment is the process for removing an elected official from office. There is no legal basis to impeachment, after one has left office.
There is about as much chance of Trump’s “self-pardon” sticking as there is of him becoming president again.
I am sorry I ever voted for Mike Rounds. The evidence, which no US court would hear, is there, you just need to look. Read the Navarro Report-36 page. It is unconscionable that someone who calls himself a conservative can make a statement like this. Expect to be primaried next cycle.
“the president of the United States misled very, very good, honest, patriotic Americans”
Well then Mr. Rounds………by this standard of determining criminal behavior I guess you,
Thune, and Johnson can all be expecting to face criminal charges and prosecution when you all leave office?