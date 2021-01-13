Rounds: Trump could be criminally prosecuted after leaving office, “the president of the United States misled very, very good, honest, patriotic Americans”

Via Twitter:

In interview late this morning, @SenatorRounds told me President Trump could be criminally prosecuted after leaving office for his role in what Rounds called an ‘insurrection’ https://t.co/5uelVPiGqV

In the article, Rounds notes:

“When the story of this last 90 days is told, they will clearly lay out that the president of the United States misled very, very good, honest, patriotic Americans by telling them time and again that the election was stolen,” Rounds said.

“I believe that history will hold him accountable.”