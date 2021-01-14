Johnson: I Will Wait My Turn to Get the Vaccine

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced he will wait to receive the COVID-19 vaccine following a statewide poll asking when he should receive his shot. Members of Congress were offered early access to the vaccine, and the poll was intended to increase discussion about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine distribution in South Dakota.

Nearly 9,000 South Dakotans responded to the poll. More than 56% of respondents said Johnson should wait his turn to receive the vaccine, while nearly 44% said he should receive the vaccine now to instill public confidence.

“It’s been a tough year, but the approval of a vaccine has been the light at the end of a very dark tunnel,” said Johnson. “South Dakota is leading in vaccine distribution because of our collaborative efforts and lack of bureaucracy – I encourage all South Dakotans to get your dose as soon as it’s available. Our state is engaged in this discussion, and I’m grateful for the input of my constituents throughout this poll. I will respect the results, and I will wait my turn to get the vaccine.”

