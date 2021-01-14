22 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem visits Veteran’s Center, gets some target range practice in.”

  1. Thank God for Governor Kristi Noem!
    She kept South Dakota open and alive – Thank You!!!

    Thune, Rounds & Johnson, you have abanded your South Dakota constituents.
    Shame on you for not supporting our President Trump!
    We will not forget.

          1. Elizabeth Warren, AOC, Ilhan Omar, Nancy Pelozi, Angela Merkel, RBG, Oprah, Jacinda Ardern, Stacey Abrams, Tory Burch, Ava DuVernay, MacKenzie Scott, Kamala Harris…

            Come to think of it, you’re nuts.

  7. At a moment when tensions across the nation are as high as I can remember, what is our governor doing? Yes. That’s right. Shooting at human targets with a gun.

    Here’s a thought. Maybe she should be trying to calm things down?

  9. Some of the toughest, most secure women I have ever known… never owned a gun. If a politician is firing off a gun on camera, they’re just hunting for votes.

    1. Elk, if a woman doesn’t want to hunt, shoot trap, or shoot in a firing range, nobody said she is insecure. And if Noem does, she shouldn’t be ridiculed by men who it is clear she threatens their ego.

      As I told my daughters, girl power means finding your groove and not let those who have self esteem problems hold them back.

      1. Back in the day, before I had such a fragile ego, I used to point out that Tom Dashle did the same thing. Hunting for votes.

