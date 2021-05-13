Lee Schoenbeck, the top Senator in the South Dakota Senate, has some harsh words for those in Congress who moved to oust Liz Cheney from her caucus position for speaking her mind on President Trump.
McCarthy is an embarrassment for real Republicans. Thank you Liz Cheney for your courage, in a room of wimps
— Lee Schoenbeck (@LeeSchoenbeck) May 12, 2021
I had a correspondent also note to me..
Liz Cheney is so conservative, she stood against gay marriage even though her sister is married to her partner.
This is not the Republican party that my generation is remotely interested in.
I would also add that South Dakota’s lone voice in Congress, Dusty Johnson, expressed in an interview that he voted to retain Cheney in Leadership, because of her independent voice:
“I’ve had my disagreements with Liz, but she’s a strong, conservative and independent voice,” he said. “There’s room for that in leadership.”
What are your thoughts on Cheney’s ouster from her caucus position yesterday? Are some Republicans demanding too much fealty to Trump at the expense of being able to express a contrary view?
6 thoughts on “SD Senate President Pro Tempore Schoenbeck has harsh words for Congressional Republicans”
Is this the same Lee Schoenbeck who was kicked out of the Republican caucus, quit the legislature on Friday and unquit on Monday, called Republican leadership pond scum, and calls fellow Republicans crazies?
In Lee’s defense, if you read the story below on Lora Hubbel (who is currently registered as a Republican) you can’t blame him for using the term “crazies” on occasion.
The parallels to the McCarthy era are almost exact. Trump’s mentor, Roy Cohn, created the Big Lie of that era. Post-New Deal GOP majorities in Congress went along for the ride and didn’t stand up until the disaster of the televised hearings turned the nation against them. Thus, the wave of Kennedy, Johnson and the Great Society began that didn’t end until Reagan a generation later.
Learn from history, folks.
Not a huge fan of hers generally, but she was let go because people are still committed to stroking one man’s ego. The top 3 members of House Leadership (assuming Stefanik is picked) for the GOP are now people who refused to certify the election. My party keeps moving further away from me.
I understand why Cheney had to be removed- fealty to Trump is the #1 issue for this GOP and she no longer represented the views of the conference she was trying to lead (on that issue). But that is a sad, sad reflection on the conference, not her.
It’s time to get rid of dusty and run a real conservative. There are some folks in the SD House who could certainly step forward in what should be a 2022 conservative waive. Problem is our Gov will probably be 100% behind our current rino.