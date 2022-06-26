SDGOP Releases weighted vote totals in Lt Gov, Ag and SOS nomination contests

In case you were wondering how the county delegations voted at the election, the Republican Party has released the votes by county in yesterday’s convention nominating elections.

First up, Steve Haugaard versus Larry Rhoden for Lt. Governor:

David Natvig versus Marty Jackley for Attorney General:

and Monae Johnson versus Steve Barnett for Secretary of State:

  1. On the table concerning Lt gov. the Brookings Co “total present” number (38) is incorrect, should be 29 (29 but with 1 absention), causing the weighted vote totals to be wrong.
    Wouldn’t have changed the outcome but an unfortunate mistake.

