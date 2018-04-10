Sen. Jenna Netherton to go to work for AFP Foundation

Posted on by 2 Comments ↓

In case you’re wondering what State Senator Jenna Netherton is going to be doing, she’s going to work for a great organization, the Americans for Prosperity Foundation:

2 Replies to “Sen. Jenna Netherton to go to work for AFP Foundation”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.