Sen. Jenna Netherton to go to work for AFP Foundation Posted on April 10, 2018 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply In case you're wondering what State Senator Jenna Netherton is going to be doing, she's going to work for a great organization, the Americans for Prosperity Foundation: