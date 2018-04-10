Release: Sen. Netherton Resigns; Governor Invites Public Input

Sen. Netherton Resigns; Governor Invites Public Input

PIERRE, S.D. – State Sen. Jenna Netherton has resigned her seat in the South Dakota State Senate. Netherton, a Sioux Falls Republican, has served in the Senate since 2015, and previously served in the House of Representatives from 2011-14.

“Jenna Netherton had been a hard-working and committed state legislator,” said Gov. Daugaard. “I wish her all the best in the future.”

Netherton’s resignation, which is for work and family reasons, is effective immediately and creates a vacancy that will be filled by gubernatorial appointment. Netherton has already served in both legislative sessions to be held during her 2017-18 term. This means that her replacement will not serve during a regular legislative session, but could participate in interim committees or in a special legislative session, if one is held. Netherton was not a candidate for reelection in 2018, and other candidates have filed for her seat.

The Governor is asking the public to nominate candidates to fill the vacancy. Those wishing to be considered for the appointment, or to offer nominations, should contact Rachel Graves in the Office of the Governor at 605-773-3661. Nominations should include the candidate’s name, current address, telephone number and relevant background information.

Netherton represents District 10, which includes an area of Minnehaha County encompassing the cities of Brandon, Corson and Renner. The district also includes an area in northeastern Sioux Falls encompassing Washington High School, Laura B. Anderson Elementary School, the South Dakota School for the Deaf and Willow Run Golf Course. A map of the district is available on the LRC website at http://sdlegislature.gov/inc/img/Legislative_Districts/10.pdf.

-30-

