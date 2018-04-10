Libertarian candidate Novotny has multiple protection orders filed against him in his past.

Apparently Libertarian candidate for Governor Steve Novotny, who refers to himself as ‘air wolf,’ doesn’t like it when people write about him.

Unfortunately, I suspect we’re going to make him mad again. Because a review of the UJS records associated with his name reveal a troubling trend with several protection orders being taken out against Novotny for stalking:

Temporary Orders of Protection against Novotny protecting against stalking were issued against Novotny in 2004, 2006, and 2015, with the latest order issued by Judge Mark Barnett. An order which expired on 4/23/2015, less than three years ago.

But while that order expired, it was taken up by a higher authority.

This latest protection order against Novotny for Stalking went so far as to involve the United States Attorney’s Office, as noted by Dakota Free Press pointed out when they wrote about his announcement:

Novotny also earned one brief mention in former U.S. Attorney Randy Seiler’s 2015 annual report for the District of South Dakota under “Program Litigation”: Becky Zirpel vs. Steve Novotny (FSA intervening on behalf of Farm Service Agency) The USAO assisted with a protection order sought by FSA employee Zirpel against Steve Novotny. It was resolved by a permanent injunction which enjoined and restrained Novotny from coming upon the premises of the FSA property in Winner and Burke, South Dakota [Randolph J. Seiler, U.S. Attorney, District of South Dakota, Annual Report 2015, p. 55].

Read that here.

So while the 2015 protection order issued by Judge Barnett was resolved quickly, it was replaced with a Federal order restraining Novotny from the premises of the Farm Service Agency properties in Winner and Burke. Seriously, how bad does it have to get to involve the United States Attorney’s office to divert time from prosecuting drug dealers and killers to tell some moron to quit harassing people?

As offensive as he can be at times, a review of UJS records reveals no criminal offenses or protection orders against his opponent for the Libertarian nomination for Governor, Carl Abernathey Jr.

Which coming into this weekend’s Libertarian Party Convention, this leaves party delegates with choosing the lesser of two evils. Do they choose Abernathey who has railed on about women in the workplace, and plans on burning flags in the parking lot of DCI? Or do they pick the candidate with a history of protection orders, and tries to raise alarm over land being taken from farmers and given to minorities?

I don’t know that there has ever been a statewide candidate for Governor with one, much less three protection orders taken out against them for stalking. This doesn’t leave Libertarians any attractive option for Governor.

Unless somehow this weekend a new candidate emerges, and they could come up with door number three.

Update: Steve Novotny is apparently responding via facebook and trying to get people forget about the bad things he’s done, such as causing people and the government to take out protection orders against him, by pointing out things he’s done that aren’t bad.

After some long wrenching meditation I have decided to lift the veil of secrecy. Many people have viciously attacked me in the last twelve hrs. Attempting discredit of my name. With those thoughts fresh at mind, I’ve have decided to open up about numerous things of well intent I have done in this town and other ares of the state. The statue pictured is one I anonymously paid for in donation to local church in winner. I am also paying off the altar in same church. When all tolled and done I ‘ll have invested over 23k for enjoyment of others in their place of worship. Reason I’ve done it. Simply as it was right thing to do. Reason I’m opening up now, show the world small glimpse of my true character.

He now feels the need to claim credit for anonymous acts? I’m sure it does show a small glimpse of his character. I’m sure it does.

Like this: Like Loading...