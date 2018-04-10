Tapio campaign hadn’t spent $5k by March 8th, but today reporting $115K in expenses Loans. Updated again….

A couple of interesting points in relation to the Tapio campaign today. As you’ll recall, Neal stated today that he’s put $115,000 of his own money in the campaign so far:
This caused me to remember that I hadn’t posted his financial disclosure to the Clerk of the US House yet, so I went to pull it, but found this curious memo:
So that means that as of March 8, 2018, Neal noted to the Clerk of the US House that he hadn’t raised or spent $5000 in his campaign. But 30 days later, he’s declaring that he’s
spent loaned his campaign $115,000. That’s seems like a strong burn rate for 30 days, especially coming off of a period where less than 5k was spent. (Senator Tapio wished it clarified that while he has loaned that much to his campaign, he may not have spent that yet.)
In about another week, Tapio’s first campaign finance report for the first quarter of the year (1/1 – 3/31) should be due which will further flesh out his campaign finances, and provide some insight as to
what he’s spent why he’s loaned his campaign $115,000 on over the course of the past month.
Now, US House Committee on Ethics notes in their manual that:
Individuals are required to file an FD Statement once they “qualify” as a candidate by raising or spending more than $5,000 in a campaign for election to the House of Representatives. If you receive a notice to file a Statement before you have raised or spent more than $5,000 on the campaign, you should notify the Clerk of the House in writing or through the electronic filing system that the campaign has not yet crossed the $5,000 threshold.
and…
Funds loaned to a campaign from any source, including from the candidate, as well as funds expended for state filing fees, count toward the $5,000 threshold.”
Yet, Neal has no disclosure form into the Clerk of the US House at this time, despite his claim of $115k of loans
in expenditures.
Hmmm..
Update: Senator Tapio contacted me this morning and pointed out this passage that indicates that his report is not due until May 5th since he did not enter the race until 2018:
First, a qualifying candidate must file no later than 30 days before any election (including primaries) in which the individual is participating. Thus, if you become a candidate on January 5 in an election year and the primary is on April 22, the report is due by March 23 (no later than 30 days before the election).
Same page 3 as cited above. So, we have to wait another 3 1/2 weeks for the financial disclosure form, but we should see first quarter campaign finance filings by next week.
Another Update: Senator Tapio wished for me to explicitly clarify that the $115,000 is a loan put into his campaign, and does not reflect his expenditures:
I loaned my campaign over $5,000. The ethics rules indicate that exceeding the $5,000 threshold makes me a candidate, which then requires me to file a financial disclosure. Your correction correctly denotes that I have not violated the financial disclosure rules, as they clearly indicate May 5 as the actual deadline.
However, your continued use of “expenses” terminology is legally troublesome. Loans to campaigns are not an expense. By stating I have $115,000 in expenses or that I have a high burn rate is slander. The $5,000 threshold doesn’t have anything to do with expenses. Therefore, nothing factual leads you to that headline.
If you keep that headline and stand by the claim of loans are expenses, you are proving your ignorance in front of people with whom you work. Failure to correct that important factual issue, can have deleterious affects on your credibility, and can undermine the credibility of those with whom you associate.
A loan to an organization is never classified as an expense. Revenues, such as donations which will not be paid back, and expenses, legitimate expenditures of a campaign, appear on a profit and loss statement. Loans are simply classified as a liability on a balance sheet, and in no way indicate the money was either used or not used for expenditures.
And there you go.
The campaign finance report can come out anytime now. Anytime…..
Has he reported any income yet?
I believe you’re confusing him dumping $115,000 of his own cash into the campaign with the amount spent by his campaign. Two different things.
Sorry, but Wrong.
“Funds loaned to a campaign from any source, including from the candidate, as well as funds expended for state filing fees, count toward the $5,000 threshold.”
https://ethics.house.gov/sites/ethics.house.gov/files/2016%20Instructions.pdf
You’ll find that on page 3. And so I don’t have to answer that multiple times, I did add that passage to the post.
it would be fun to fill out the withdrawl section and resubmit it for the heck of it.
He’s going to have ethics issues before the primary… this shows a complete lack of campaign infrastructure on Tapio’s part. Abandon ship while you can!
Could it be that Tapio was spending money traveling the state before he became a candidate? That would not have to be reported as raised or spent by his campaign, would it? Lot of money though.
Simply having the guts to run a self-funded campaign with such low odds of success is a sure sign of huge balls. He’s the only one bringing real attention to the wolves at our doorstep rather than the mice in our kitchen and is entirely unapologetic about being politically incorrect. He’s more similar to Trump than Dusty or Shantel. Whether or not that’s a positive and will help him in such an agricultural state, we’ll just have to find out. Both Dusty and Shantel are very capable individuals and would serve us well, but I fear they wouldn’t have the same gall Trump has, which Tapio has exuded that shows that he doesn’t want to go to congress because its the next step in his career. He wants to go to congress because he knows what he wants to get done.
The line between having huge balls and being an idiot with a crap ability to assess risk and reality is a pretty murky one.
Tapio uses fear more than any candidate I can remember in this state.
Was Shad too busy writing 10 page letters to get the report filled out?
Time to dump Shad. Tapio would be a serious contender if he had good counsel. If he wants to win he should spend some of his $$$ on a real campaign advisor.
You don’t know Shad. He’s smarter than Neal is by miles. There’s better argument to be made that Tapio’s message would be even more muddled if Shad weren’t helping him. His speeches don’t reflect the quality of his quotes in his press releases. It’s not a mystery.
Obviously not when you see potential missteps like this in a campaign. Even dumb people know how to fill out simple paperwork.
It’s very likely Tapio is handling the financials himself. It would make sense given he’s spending his own money. Self funding candidates are often a different breed. They want someone to do the campaign workload but they don’t like to share credit for success. Only blame for mistakes.
Then he isn’t smart enough to win this campaign. We’ll hear about how it was the establishment that brought his downfall and how the Party wouldn’t help him.
His advisors do deserve some part of the blame is this is truly happening because they need to take some power away from him. Self-funders aren’t smart enough on their own to completely comply with campaign finance laws – they just aren’t. Successful campaigns are won by teams of people- not individuals.
If Tapio isn’t willing to listen to competent people- he’s not competent to serve.
If this is truly happening*
Tapio lost all credibility and effectiveness in a 35 person Senate. Can you imagine how deep he’d get buried in Washington?
Trump would love him. He’s not a politician.
The nation wanted change and we elected Trump. Now it’s time to send him someone that he can work with and I believe Tapio is the only candidate that can guarantee that.
If Chad were so genius he wouldn’t be wrapped up with Tapio to start..maybe he could fire Tapio. That’s be even funnier.
Not Smart, his name is spelled SHAD, not Chad . . . see the many replies before yours.
These side issues may get Tapio in trouble, but they are distractions. He is focused on the real threats to this nation.
Shantel spends too much time talking bad about Neal. She needs to run her own race and quit trashing him behind the scenes.
Where is Shantel doing that talking bad? do tell more
It will be interesting if any of the candidates, Congressional or Gubernatorial show up to the Sheraton Wed at 7:30.
What is at the Sheration Wednesday at 7:30? Sincerely asking–thank you
Fearmonger Fest?
Tara would you please remind everyone at the that attends another event that tries to single out and scapegoat Muslims that the tragedy of child brides is happening here in the United States and is still legal in a number of states sometimes practiced by various religious faiths or individuals based on their interpretation of the Bible.
Tapio needs to get an endorsement from Trump and this race is over.
No, he said he needs a terrorist attack. Why don’t you take him at his word?
Suspect a Trump endorsement isn’t happening.
all a trump endorsement gets you right now is a federal indictment.