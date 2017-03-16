Senator Mike Rounds fundraising letter sent out. Getting ready for 2020? Posted on March 15, 2017 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply Senator Mike Rounds kicked a fundraising letter out the door this week, which might be a good indication of his intentions in 2020 – that he will probably put another 6 years in when this term is up: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related