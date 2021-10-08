From the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Facebook page, it looks like state Democrat Party Chair Randy Seiler has lost his second election in the last six months this week after the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has voted him out as an Associate Justice of the Standing Rock Tribal Supreme Court:
Seiler also lost an election for Ft. Pierre City Council in April.
Associate Justice Michael Swallow was also voted out in Tuesday night’s election.
One thought on “State Democrat Party Chair Randy Seiler loses retention election as Associate Justice for for Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Supreme Court”
When the state Democratic Chair cannot win a retention election on an Indian reservation you know your party is inept and dysfunctional!