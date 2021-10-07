Taffyhoward.com site now live.. sort of, with stock photos including watermark

Taffy Howard’s other website (taffyhoward.com) apparently went live this afternoon.. including photos where they haven’t bothered to buy them yet to remove the watermarking from shutterstock:

Guessing it’s still under construction, as I don’t see the required federal disclaimer up on the site, and none of the links work.

In case any other candidates want your website to look kind of authentically westernish…

You can license the image here as well.