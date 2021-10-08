From the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Facebook page, it looks like state Democrat Party Chair Randy Seiler has lost his second election in the last six months this week after the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has voted him out as an Associate Justice of the Standing Rock Tribal Supreme Court:
Seiler also lost an election for Ft. Pierre City Council in April.
Associate Justice Michael Swallow was also voted out in Tuesday night’s election.
6 thoughts on “State Democrat Party Chair Randy Seiler loses retention election as Associate Justice for for Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Supreme Court”
When the state Democratic Chair cannot win a retention election on an Indian reservation you know your party is inept and dysfunctional!
Just when you think they couldn’t couldn’t possibly go any lower.
Ya they can…..it’s called Cory Allan Heidelberger.
What is the status of Cory Allan Heidelberger? Staying in SD now or is he joining his out of state name caller filled Marxist blog in another state.
2022 will be brutal for the SDDP.
Hopefully for all Democrats.