State Rep. Susan Wismer lone SD participant in new Legislator abortion activist group decrying pro-life dems

I was included as part of an e-mail blast this morning about a “Reproductive Freedom Leadership Council (RFLC),” a new national network of state legislators committed to embracing leadership on abortion rights. Apparently, the group is being featured in Cosmopolitan Magazine today:
Amid crackdowns on abortion access nationwide, Shannon and more than 200 other state legislators across the country have signed on to a new Reproductive Freedom Leadership Council launched on Thursday by the State Innovation Exchange (SiX), a nonprofit policy and resource center for progressive state legislators. The council’s objective is to put reproductive rights at the forefront of progressives’ — and the country’s — agenda.
and…
Last year, some Democrats, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, faced backlash when they suggested that there shouldn’t be a litmus test on abortion rights and the party should be open to anti-abortion politicians. SiX categorically decries progressives who claim reproductive rights aren’t a necessary component to membership in the Democratic party. “Reproductive freedom is a central and necessary component of an inclusive progressive agenda,” reads the new council’s platform.
Athena Salman, a state representative in Arizona who has signed onto the effort, says reproductive rights is one of the main reasons she decided to run for office in 2016. On Thursday, she plans to submit legislation that would repeal major restrictions on abortion access in the state, such as the mandatory 24-hour waiting period and the ban on state insurance coverage for the procedure.
and…
This new coalition of progressive legislators, says Shannon, represents something of an offensive strike. “We are saying and affirming up-front: These rights are important to us. We want to advance reproductive rights. And we will not apologize for that.”
Take note that the article expressly notes that the group “decries progressives who claim reproductive rights aren’t a necessary component to membership in the Democratic party.”
According to the roster provided with the release, South Dakota’s lone participant in this group of Abortion activists who are decrying pro-life Democrats and proposing legislation to expand abortion rights is Democrat State Representative Susan Wismer.
From her legislative profile, there’s no immediate indication of any abortion related legislation Wismer is planning to bring as a result of her membership with the group. As for the statement decrying pro-life Democrats in the party? That might make for some uncomfortable Dem meetings…
There is no such thing as a “pro-life Democrat.”
In 2016, we went to the Sioux Falls, Forth of July parade and there were “Pro-Life Democrats” in the parade. I thought it was strange too since they’ve been and still are being asked to kindly leave the party. Maybe not so kindly;)
There are many pro-life Democrats is SD. One is running for Governor.
Repugs. are pro-birth…After the first breath the kid is a moocher that deserves what it gets for being born..
Does this mean we can expect more than the usual bluster from her when pro-life legislation is introduced?
Dance with the Devil, Susan.
I wish the Democrats who realize that abortion is evil would be more vocal about it.
If the almighty Bernie and Ma Pelosi were open to such outrageousness as being pro-life in the Democrat party, who is Susan Wismer to try to shut out those who see it for what it is?
Former Senate Majority Leader Democrat Harry Reid is pro-life.
Harry Reid’s voting record is best described as mixed. Reid went from voting with NARAL Pro-Choice America 29 percent of the time in 2003 to 100 percent of the time in 2007. The first year after becoming Senate majority leader, Reid voted with the National Right to Life Committee only 28 percent of the time. According to NRLC’s ratings, Reid didn’t cast a single pro-life vote from 2009 to the end of 2012.
I thought being a Mormon he was certainly pro-life?
I thought Mormons are mainly pro-birth?
“I do not believe that just because you’re opposed to abortion that that makes you pro-life. In fact, I think in many cases, your morality is deeply lacking if all you want is a child born but not a child fed, not a child educated, not a child housed. And why would I think that you don’t? Because you don’t want any tax money to go there. That’s not pro-life. That’s pro-birth. We need a much broader conversation on what the morality of pro-life is.”
Sister Joan Chittister
How about a little personal responsibility tossed in too? Both before conception and afterwards too.
Limiting/restricting access to birth control and abortion while simultaneously trashing single mothers and programs that help poor children, women, and families displays such an utter cognitive dissonance that should cause normal folks to break down into a gibbering puddle.
Indeed, in Springer’s world, choosing to have sex means you’re choosing to get pregnant.
No, in my world choosing to have sex should mean that you take personal responsibility so that you WON’T get pregnant. Birth control isn’t that expensive but does require common sense and planning and that nasty thing – personal responsibility..
And yet you want to refund planned parenthood, the #1 source of cheap birth control. Hypocrite?
*defund
Dang autocorrect!
Wrong. Walmart is the number one source of cheap birth control.
Does wal-mart price their birth control according to income?
South Dakota has several Democrats with pro-life voting records. Reps. Julie Bartling and Ray Ring come to mind.
I used to be a Democrat. Believe me when I tell you that the Democrats want absolutely nothing to do with pro-life women in particular. Any suggestion that women are perfectly capable of coping with an unplanned pregnancy, that women should be responsible for their decisions and accept the results of their behavior is heresy. According to Democrats, all women are helpless victims. They can’t do anything for themselves, that’s why they need the nanny state.
Nothing annoys a Democrat more than a woman who can take care of herself.
I had to leave. They’re all idiots in the Democratic Party. They can’t even bathe or dress without assistance that’s why so many of them look like such slobs. That’s why they want the illegal immigrants here, to do their hair and laundry for them. They can’t do anything by themselves.
Oh, snap! Is that the real Ms. Beal? Girl, you are on fire. I had a similar experience, actually lost a friend from college because she didn’t like that I left the plantation;)
I have received health care from the Downtown Sanford Clinic. My bill was based on income and if someone’s income is $0.00 then birth control and services cost $0.00. If anyone would like information, please ask. There’s also a program through Sanford if you’re pregnant and poor. Your doctor is essentially practicing to become a licensed doctor so it’s very cheap. Many young ladies in the waiting room with me, very culturally diverse;) I’ve got info for this health care service too.
Defund Planned Parenthood. They receive enough money from Hollywood, they don’t need to take mine.
So based on your logic, Republicans must cut their own hair, huh? Because they are not dependent, but are clean-cut, right?…… Do they all come from Norway too?……Hahahahahaha (Apparently, our President has never heard about Norwegian jokes…..)
EC, great to see you here:) I know we disagree on this subject so I’ll get to the point.
You made a statement about 57% of voters are pro-choice (something like that anyway), where did you get that stat? I saw it on South Dacola’s blog so I searched for it, but couldn’t come across that particular piece of information.
Anne is right and you said it yourself. Democrats want their party’s pro-life group to just sit down and be quiet. I was a Democrat at one point too, that first hand experience can get nasty.
KM, I welcome you to double check my numbers, but didn’t both pro-life initiatives in ’06 and ’08 get defeated roughly by 57 to 43 margins? (I know, ten years ago, but I find it hard to believe the pro-life movement has gained ground in this state over the last ten years, else we would still see more pro-life laws and corresponding referendums hitting our ballots, wouldn’t we?)
Oh, and when did I ever tell them to sit down and shut-up. I just advised them to go back to their day jobs is all. And not because I disagree with their position (which I do disagree with) but because I don’t think their strategy will work. To paraphrase Truman, he once said that when the voters are given a choice between a Republican and a pretend Republican, that the voters will pick the real Republican every time….
So that happened…
That’s pretty good Anne.
I know, right!
South Dakota saves lives everyday.
Unless you’re native.