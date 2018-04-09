Tapio campaign hadn’t spent $5k by March 8th, but today reporting $115K in expenses.

A couple of interesting points in relation to the Tapio campaign today. As you’ll recall, Neal stated today that he’s spent $115,000 of his own money in the campaign so far:

This caused me to remember that I hadn’t posted his financial disclosure to the Clerk of the US House yet, so I went to pull it, but found this curious memo:

So that means that as of March 8, 2018, Neal noted to the Clerk of the US House that he hadn’t raised or spent $5000 in his campaign. But 30 days later, he’s declaring that he’s spent $115,000. That’s seems like a strong burn rate for 30 days, especially coming off of a period where less than 5k was spent.

In about another week, Tapio’s first campaign finance report for the first quarter of the year (1/1 – 3/31) should be due which will further flesh out his campaign finances, and provide some insight as to what he’s spent $115,000 on over the course of the past month.

Now, US House Committee on Ethics notes in their manual that:

Individuals are required to file an FD Statement once they “qualify” as a candidate by raising or spending more than $5,000 in a campaign for election to the House of Representatives. If you receive a notice to file a Statement before you have raised or spent more than $5,000 on the campaign, you should notify the Clerk of the House in writing or through the electronic filing system that the campaign has not yet crossed the $5,000 threshold. and… Funds loaned to a campaign from any source, including from the candidate, as well as funds expended for state filing fees, count toward the $5,000 threshold.”

Yet, Neal has no disclosure form into the Clerk of the US House at this time, despite his claim of $115k in expenditures.

Hmmm..

