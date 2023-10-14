Van Diepen Announces Run for State House

Kevin Van Diepen announces today that he will be run for the open South Dakota House of Representatives seat for District 22. Kevin is a lifelong South Dakota resident and a resident of District 22 since 1985. He is married to his wife of 35 years, Amy, and has one adult child.

Kevin has served the Huron Police Department for the past 35 years and has been the Chief of Police of the past six years. He will retire in April. He has served as a patrol officer, drug task for officer, patrol sergeant, and patrol captain. He is active in the Chief of Police Association and served the past two years on their legislative committee.

“Public safety is a big part of my life. I also believe in the freedoms that we can afford our citizens as a result of the professionalism and dedication of our public safety officers,” Kevin stated in making the announcement. “I truly believe that South Dakota is a great place to live and raise a family, and if given the opportunity to be elected to the South Dakota House of Representatives, I will work hard to make sure that our citizens can continue to enjoy our way of life.”

District 22 consists of Beadle, Spink and western Clark County. The primary election is June, 2024.

