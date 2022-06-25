Well.. systems crash happened.

@SoDakCampaigns

The visual display of the vote tallies for the Natvig/Jackley Attorney General race crashed after Meade county results were input.

So we are all at ease while they get the system up and running again￼.

Why do I think Julie Frye Mueller and Taffy Howard are calling the Pillow guy?

2 thoughts on “Well.. systems crash happened.”

  1. You do know they’re both married, right? Why don’t you spice up your posts with some color – like Maxine Waters or AOC or Ilhan Omar?

