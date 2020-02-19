Well, that would be a change of pace. SF City Councilor Theresa Stehly announces re-election, claims will run “positive” campaign

In a shift of gears from how she’s acted over the past few years on the Sioux Falls City Council, Theresa Stehly announced her re-election today, claiming she was going to run a “positive” race:

At-large City Councilor Theresa Stehly, 61, formally announced her intention to seek reelection in an email to the Argus Leader Wednesday afternoon, saying Sioux Falls citizens need a watchdog behind the council dais protecting them from the establishment status quo. “I will be running a positive, grassroots campaign, continuing my emphasis on citizen advocacy and focusing on the issues,” she said in a statement.

Read it all here.

I mean, wasn’t it a few weeks back she was attacking a private citizen from her perch and demanding the censorship of an article about him because he dared to show a preference for someone else? Or the whole “whispering whispering WHISPERING” incident before that? Or the “Theresa blocks voters on Facebook” thing before that?

And that’s just been since December.

“Positive” from Theresa Stehly – literally the biggest force of chaos and negativity on the Sioux Falls City Council – might be a pleasant change of pace.

Although I think even the voters have more of a memory than she might be betting on.