When John McCain was the featured speaker at 1988 SDGOP State Convention

20 years before I was a McCain convention delegate to the 2008 GOP National Convention in Minneapolis, I remember that US Senator John McCain was the featured speaker at the 1988 Republican State Convention held in Watertown that year, my first of being involved in politics.

And the hot topic of the year for South Dakotans was the Bradley bill, a measure from Senator Bill Bradley of New Jersey to give the Black Hills to the Sioux. Nevermind the people who were actually living in the hills, who weren’t consulted.

The newspaper article (June 25, 1988) covered his political message, as he was mentioned as a possible VP for George Bush at the time. But it was his compelling tale of being a prisoner of war in Vietnam that touched and stood out to many of the delegates in attendance.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...