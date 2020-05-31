A handy scorecard for the big races on Tuesday night

In case you’re looking for something handy to use for scoring the races on Tuesday, I’ve laid out all the important primary races (No D primaries, since there’s nothing of substance there), and a few of the down ticket races that are commanding particular attention:
|
Race
|
Name
|
Party
|
District
|
Ballot
|
%
|
United States
|
Liz Marty May
|
REP
|
AL
|
1
|
United States
|
Dusty Johnson
|
REP
|
AL
|
2
|
United States
|
Mike Rounds
|
REP
|
AL
|
1
|
United States
|
Scyller J.
|
REP
|
AL
|
2
|
State
|
Nancy York
|
REP
|
5
|
1
|
State
|
Jacob Sigurdson
|
REP
|
5
|
2
|
State
|
Hugh M. Bartels
|
REP
|
5
|
3
|
State
|
Aaron Aylward
|
REP
|
6
|
1
|
State
|
Ernie Otten
|
REP
|
6
|
2
|
State
|
Thomas Werner
|
REP
|
6
|
3
|
State
|
Nathan Block
|
REP
|
6
|
4
|
State Senator
|
Herman Otten
|
REP
|
6
|
1
|
State Senator
|
Isaac Latterell
|
REP
|
6
|
2
|
State
|
Larry Tidemann
|
REP
|
7
|
1
|
State
|
Doug Post
|
REP
|
7
|
2
|
State
|
Tim Reed
|
REP
|
7
|
3
|
State
|
Rhonda Milstead
|
REP
|
9
|
1
|
State
|
Michael Clark
|
REP
|
9
|
2
|
State
|
Bethany Soye
|
REP
|
9
|
3
|
State
|
Greg Jamison
|
REP
|
12
|
1
|
State
|
Amy B Miller
|
REP
|
12
|
2
|
State
|
George
|
REP
|
12
|
3
|
State
|
Arch Beal
|
REP
|
12
|
4
|
State
|
Brad Lindwurm
|
REP
|
14
|
1
|
State
|
Tom Holmes
|
REP
|
14
|
2
|
State
|
Taylor Rae
|
REP
|
14
|
3
|
State Senator
|
David B Zellmer
|
REP
|
14
|
1
|
State Senator
|
Larry P Zikmund
|
REP
|
14
|
2
|
State
|
Kevin D Jensen
|
REP
|
16
|
1
|
State
|
William (Bill)
|
REP
|
16
|
2
|
State
|
David L
|
REP
|
16
|
3
|
State
|
Richard
|
REP
|
17
|
1
|
State
|
Dan Werner
|
REP
|
17
|
2
|
State
|
Sydney Davis
|
REP
|
17
|
3
|
State
|
Charles Kludt
|
REP
|
17
|
4
|
State Senator
|
Arthur Rusch
|
REP
|
17
|
1
|
State Senator
|
Nancy Rasmussen
|
REP
|
17
|
2
|
State
|
Marty Overweg
|
REP
|
19
|
1
|
State
|
Kent Peterson
|
REP
|
19
|
2
|
State
|
Jessica
|
REP
|
19
|
3
|
State
|
Lance Koth
|
REP
|
20
|
1
|
State
|
Barry Volk
|
REP
|
20
|
2
|
State
|
Paul R
|
REP
|
20
|
3
|
State Senator
|
Erin Tobin
|
REP
|
21
|
1
|
State Senator
|
Lee Qualm
|
REP
|
21
|
2
|
State
|
Kevin E Watts
|
REP
|
23
|
1
|
State
|
Spencer Gosch
|
REP
|
23
|
2
|
State
|
Charlie Hoffman
|
REP
|
23
|
3
|
State
|
James D
|
REP
|
23
|
4
|
State Senator
|
Bryan J
|
REP
|
23
|
1
|
State Senator
|
Larry Nielson
|
REP
|
23
|
2
|
State
|
Jeff Monroe
|
REP
|
24
|
1
|
State
|
Noel D Chicoine
|
REP
|
24
|
2
|
State
|
Will D
|
REP
|
24
|
3
|
State
|
Mike Weisgram
|
REP
|
24
|
4
|
State
|
Bob Lowery
|
REP
|
24
|
5
|
State
|
Kirk J Chaffee
|
REP
|
29
|
1
|
State
|
Lincoln I Shuck
|
REP
|
29
|
2
|
State
|
Thomas J
|
REP
|
29
|
3
|
State
|
Dean Wink
|
REP
|
29
|
4
|
State Senator
|
Terri Jorgenson
|
REP
|
29
|
1
|
State Senator
|
Gary L Cammack
|
REP
|
29
|
2
|
State
|
Tim R Goodwin
|
REP
|
30
|
1
|
State
|
Kwinn Neff
|
REP
|
30
|
2
|
State
|
Trish Ladner
|
REP
|
30
|
3
|
State
|
Florence
|
REP
|
30
|
4
|
State Senator
|
Julie
|
REP
|
30
|
1
|
State Senator
|
George H Kotti
|
REP
|
30
|
2
|
State
|
Dayle D Hammock
|
REP
|
31
|
1
|
State
|
Brandon D
|
REP
|
31
|
2
|
State
|
Scott Odenbach
|
REP
|
31
|
3
|
State
|
Mary Fitzgerald
|
REP
|
31
|
4
|
State
|
Julie Ann Olson
|
REP
|
31
|
5
|
State Senator
|
John E Teupel
|
REP
|
31
|
1
|
State Senator
|
Timothy R Johns
|
REP
|
31
|
2
|
State
|
Phil Jensen
|
REP
|
33
|
1
|
State
|
Taffy Howard
|
REP
|
33
|
2
|
State
|
Melanie Torno
|
REP
|
33
|
3
|
State Senator
|
David Johnson
|
REP
|
33
|
1
|
State Senator
|
Janet Jensen
|
REP
|
33
|
2
|
State
|
Mike Derby
|
REP
|
34
|
1
|
State
|
Jodie Frye
|
REP
|
34
|
2
|
State
|
Jess Olson
|
REP
|
34
|
3
|
State Senator
|
Kevin Quick
|
REP
|
35
|
1
|
State Senator
|
Jessica
|
REP
|
35
|
2
|
BONUS
|
States Attorney
|
Crystal Johnson
|
REP
|
Minnehaha
|
1
|
States Attorney
|
Paul Bengford
|
REP
|
Minnehaha
|
2
|
States Attorney
|
Daniel Haggar
|
REP
|
Minnehaha
|
3
|
City Council
|
Greg Neitzert
|
NP
|
Sioux Falls
|
1
|
City Council
|
Julian Beaudoin
|
NP
|
Sioux Falls
|
2
|
City Council
|
Theresa Stehly
|
NP
|
Sioux Falls
|
1
|
City Council
|
Alex Jensen
|
NP
|
Sioux Falls
|
2
I think you’ll find that some of these races will be easy to pick.. and some are going to be more challenging.
Sound off in the comment section for your picks!
Good stuff— thank you Pat
Some very interesting races….
Why even list Isaac on here? He’s going to get dusted by Herman. No question.
Pat, can you list the races/people Daugaard endorsed, and the races/people Schoenbeck sent $1000 checks to? Come Tuesday I want to see who has the better track record!
Schoenbeck contributions of 1000 each: Breitling, Dave Johnson, Zellmer, Tobin,Castleberry,Johns,Kotti senate plus Ernie Otten-House…so that is 8000 dollars for primary…may have missed one or two. clearly going to try to run for leadership after a stormy House session a few years ago. quid pro quo? Seems so.