A handy scorecard for the big races on Tuesday night

In case you’re looking for something handy to use for scoring the races on Tuesday, I’ve laid out all the important primary races (No D primaries, since there’s nothing of substance there), and a few of the down ticket races that are commanding particular attention:

Race

Name

Party

District

Ballot
Order

%

United States
Representative

Liz Marty May

REP

AL

1

United States
Representative

Dusty Johnson

REP

AL

2

United States
Senator

Mike Rounds

REP

AL

1

United States
Senator

Scyller J.
Borglum

REP

AL

2

State
Representative

Nancy York

REP

5

1

State
Representative

Jacob Sigurdson

REP

5

2

State
Representative

Hugh M. Bartels

REP

5

3

State
Representative

Aaron Aylward

REP

6

1

State
Representative

Ernie Otten

REP

6

2

State
Representative

Thomas Werner

REP

6

3

State
Representative

Nathan Block

REP

6

4

State Senator

Herman Otten

REP

6

1

State Senator

Isaac Latterell

REP

6

2

State
Representative

Larry Tidemann

REP

7

1

State
Representative

Doug Post

REP

7

2

State
Representative

Tim Reed

REP

7

3

State
Representative

Rhonda Milstead

REP

9

1

State
Representative

Michael Clark

REP

9

2

State
Representative

Bethany Soye

REP

9

3

State
Representative

Greg Jamison

REP

12

1

State
Representative

Amy B Miller

REP

12

2

State
Representative

George
Hendrickson

REP

12

3

State
Representative

Arch Beal

REP

12

4

State
Representative

Brad Lindwurm

REP

14

1

State
Representative

Tom Holmes

REP

14

2

State
Representative

Taylor Rae
Rehfeldt

REP

14

3

State Senator

David B Zellmer

REP

14

1

State Senator

Larry P Zikmund

REP

14

2

State
Representative

Kevin D Jensen

REP

16

1

State
Representative

William (Bill)
Shorma

REP

16

2

State
Representative

David L
Anderson

REP

16

3

State
Representative

Richard
Vasgaard

REP

17

1

State
Representative

Dan Werner

REP

17

2

State
Representative

Sydney Davis

REP

17

3

State
Representative

Charles Kludt

REP

17

4

State Senator

Arthur Rusch

REP

17

1

State Senator

Nancy Rasmussen

REP

17

2

State
Representative

Marty Overweg

REP

19

1

State
Representative

Kent Peterson

REP

19

2

State
Representative

Jessica
Bahmuller

REP

19

3

State
Representative

Lance Koth

REP

20

1

State
Representative

Barry Volk

REP

20

2

State
Representative

Paul R
Miskimins

REP

20

3

State Senator

Erin Tobin

REP

21

1

State Senator

Lee Qualm

REP

21

2

State
Representative

Kevin E Watts

REP

23

1

State
Representative

Spencer Gosch

REP

23

2

State
Representative

Charlie Hoffman

REP

23

3

State
Representative

James D
Wangsness

REP

23

4

State Senator

Bryan J
Breitling

REP

23

1

State Senator

Larry Nielson

REP

23

2

State
Representative

Jeff Monroe

REP

24

1

State
Representative

Noel D Chicoine

REP

24

2

State
Representative

Will D
Mortenson

REP

24

3

State
Representative

Mike Weisgram

REP

24

4

State
Representative

Bob Lowery

REP

24

5

State
Representative

Kirk J Chaffee

REP

29

1

State
Representative

Lincoln I Shuck

REP

29

2

State
Representative

Thomas J
Brunner

REP

29

3

State
Representative

Dean Wink

REP

29

4

State Senator

Terri Jorgenson

REP

29

1

State Senator

Gary L Cammack

REP

29

2

State
Representative

Tim R Goodwin

REP

30

1

State
Representative

Kwinn Neff

REP

30

2

State
Representative

Trish Ladner

REP

30

3

State
Representative

Florence
Thompson

REP

30

4

State Senator

Julie
Frye-Mueller

REP

30

1

State Senator

George H Kotti

REP

30

2

State
Representative

Dayle D Hammock

REP

31

1

State
Representative

Brandon D
Flanagan

REP

31

2

State
Representative

Scott Odenbach

REP

31

3

State
Representative

Mary Fitzgerald

REP

31

4

State
Representative

Julie Ann Olson

REP

31

5

State Senator

John E Teupel

REP

31

1

State Senator

Timothy R Johns

REP

31

2

State
Representative

Phil Jensen

REP

33

1

State
Representative

Taffy Howard

REP

33

2

State
Representative

Melanie Torno

REP

33

3

State Senator

David Johnson

REP

33

1

State Senator

Janet Jensen

REP

33

2

State
Representative

Mike Derby

REP

34

1

State
Representative

Jodie Frye

REP

34

2

State
Representative

Jess Olson

REP

34

3

State Senator

Kevin Quick

REP

35

1

State Senator

Jessica
Castleberry

REP

35

2

BONUS
RACES

States Attorney

Crystal Johnson

REP

Minnehaha

1

States Attorney

Paul Bengford

REP

Minnehaha

2

States Attorney

Daniel Haggar

REP

Minnehaha

3

City Council

Greg Neitzert

NP

Sioux Falls
Northwest

1

City Council

Julian Beaudoin

NP

Sioux Falls
Northwest

2

City Council
(At Large)

Theresa Stehly

NP

Sioux Falls

1

City Council
(At Large)

Alex Jensen

NP

Sioux Falls

2

I think you’ll find that some of these races will be easy to pick.. and some are going to be more challenging.

Sound off in the comment section for your picks!

5 Replies to “A handy scorecard for the big races on Tuesday night”

  4. Anon1

    Pat, can you list the races/people Daugaard endorsed, and the races/people Schoenbeck sent $1000 checks to? Come Tuesday I want to see who has the better track record!

    Reply
  5. Anonymous

    Schoenbeck contributions of 1000 each: Breitling, Dave Johnson, Zellmer, Tobin,Castleberry,Johns,Kotti senate plus Ernie Otten-House…so that is 8000 dollars for primary…may have missed one or two. clearly going to try to run for leadership after a stormy House session a few years ago. quid pro quo? Seems so.

    Reply

