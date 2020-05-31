A handy scorecard for the big races on Tuesday night

In case you’re looking for something handy to use for scoring the races on Tuesday, I’ve laid out all the important primary races (No D primaries, since there’s nothing of substance there), and a few of the down ticket races that are commanding particular attention:

Race Name Party District Ballot

Order % United States

Representative Liz Marty May REP AL 1 United States

Representative Dusty Johnson REP AL 2 United States

Senator Mike Rounds REP AL 1 United States

Senator Scyller J.

Borglum REP AL 2 State

Representative Nancy York REP 5 1 State

Representative Jacob Sigurdson REP 5 2 State

Representative Hugh M. Bartels REP 5 3 State

Representative Aaron Aylward REP 6 1 State

Representative Ernie Otten REP 6 2 State

Representative Thomas Werner REP 6 3 State

Representative Nathan Block REP 6 4 State Senator Herman Otten REP 6 1 State Senator Isaac Latterell REP 6 2 State

Representative Larry Tidemann REP 7 1 State

Representative Doug Post REP 7 2 State

Representative Tim Reed REP 7 3 State

Representative Rhonda Milstead REP 9 1 State

Representative Michael Clark REP 9 2 State

Representative Bethany Soye REP 9 3 State

Representative Greg Jamison REP 12 1 State

Representative Amy B Miller REP 12 2 State

Representative George

Hendrickson REP 12 3 State

Representative Arch Beal REP 12 4 State

Representative Brad Lindwurm REP 14 1 State

Representative Tom Holmes REP 14 2 State

Representative Taylor Rae

Rehfeldt REP 14 3 State Senator David B Zellmer REP 14 1 State Senator Larry P Zikmund REP 14 2 State

Representative Kevin D Jensen REP 16 1 State

Representative William (Bill)

Shorma REP 16 2 State

Representative David L

Anderson REP 16 3 State

Representative Richard

Vasgaard REP 17 1 State

Representative Dan Werner REP 17 2 State

Representative Sydney Davis REP 17 3 State

Representative Charles Kludt REP 17 4 State Senator Arthur Rusch REP 17 1 State Senator Nancy Rasmussen REP 17 2 State

Representative Marty Overweg REP 19 1 State

Representative Kent Peterson REP 19 2 State

Representative Jessica

Bahmuller REP 19 3 State

Representative Lance Koth REP 20 1 State

Representative Barry Volk REP 20 2 State

Representative Paul R

Miskimins REP 20 3 State Senator Erin Tobin REP 21 1 State Senator Lee Qualm REP 21 2 State

Representative Kevin E Watts REP 23 1 State

Representative Spencer Gosch REP 23 2 State

Representative Charlie Hoffman REP 23 3 State

Representative James D

Wangsness REP 23 4 State Senator Bryan J

Breitling REP 23 1 State Senator Larry Nielson REP 23 2 State

Representative Jeff Monroe REP 24 1 State

Representative Noel D Chicoine REP 24 2 State

Representative Will D

Mortenson REP 24 3 State

Representative Mike Weisgram REP 24 4 State

Representative Bob Lowery REP 24 5 State

Representative Kirk J Chaffee REP 29 1 State

Representative Lincoln I Shuck REP 29 2 State

Representative Thomas J

Brunner REP 29 3 State

Representative Dean Wink REP 29 4 State Senator Terri Jorgenson REP 29 1 State Senator Gary L Cammack REP 29 2 State

Representative Tim R Goodwin REP 30 1 State

Representative Kwinn Neff REP 30 2 State

Representative Trish Ladner REP 30 3 State

Representative Florence

Thompson REP 30 4 State Senator Julie

Frye-Mueller REP 30 1 State Senator George H Kotti REP 30 2 State

Representative Dayle D Hammock REP 31 1 State

Representative Brandon D

Flanagan REP 31 2 State

Representative Scott Odenbach REP 31 3 State

Representative Mary Fitzgerald REP 31 4 State

Representative Julie Ann Olson REP 31 5 State Senator John E Teupel REP 31 1 State Senator Timothy R Johns REP 31 2 State

Representative Phil Jensen REP 33 1 State

Representative Taffy Howard REP 33 2 State

Representative Melanie Torno REP 33 3 State Senator David Johnson REP 33 1 State Senator Janet Jensen REP 33 2 State

Representative Mike Derby REP 34 1 State

Representative Jodie Frye REP 34 2 State

Representative Jess Olson REP 34 3 State Senator Kevin Quick REP 35 1 State Senator Jessica

Castleberry REP 35 2 BONUS

RACES States Attorney Crystal Johnson REP Minnehaha 1 States Attorney Paul Bengford REP Minnehaha 2 States Attorney Daniel Haggar REP Minnehaha 3 City Council Greg Neitzert NP Sioux Falls

Northwest 1 City Council Julian Beaudoin NP Sioux Falls

Northwest 2 City Council

(At Large) Theresa Stehly NP Sioux Falls 1 City Council

(At Large) Alex Jensen NP Sioux Falls 2

I think you’ll find that some of these races will be easy to pick.. and some are going to be more challenging.

Sound off in the comment section for your picks!