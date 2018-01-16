Abdallah withdraws from consideration for Board of Pardons and Paroles

From the Argus Leader, reports are coming in that former State Legislator Gene Abdallah is withdrawing his name from consideration for the Board of Pardons and Paroles:

Gene Abdallah, a former U.S. Marshal and state highway patrol superintendent, said poor health would prevent him from serving in the position.

and..

Abdallah, whom Attorney General Marty Jackley appointed to the board last year, maintained in his withdrawal letter to Jackley that he never made inappropriate comments during his time in office, despite allegations otherwise.

“My friends have encouraged me to fight back against these nasty attacks. If I were younger and in good health, nothing could keep me from the challenge,” Abdallah wrote. “I also want to thank you for standing by me when false attacks were leveled against me by a person who was motivated by political gain.”