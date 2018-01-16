‘myamazingnews.com’ is not so amazing in their reporting of the Tapio/Interfaith Rally incident.

A website named “myamazingnews.com” recently offered it’s take on the Neal Tapio/Interfaith Rally incident.

Unfortunately, this one didn’t happen:

U.S. Lawmakers Gather To Honor Islam, Infidel Senator Shuts Them Down With 1 Question

Cowardly U.S. lawmakers recently gathered at a capitol building to honor Islam as a peaceful religion during an interfaith meeting. However, before they could finish the event, one senator shut down their shameless liberal propaganda with one brilliant question.

and…

On January 10, lawmakers gathered at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre to hold an “interfaith” meeting, which included Islam. Appallingly, these political elitists stood in support of Muslims, whose Quran repeatedly calls for the slaughter, persecution, and enslavement of religious minorities. Unfortunately for these ignorant legislators, their reverence for Islam was abruptly halted when one knowledgeable senator stood in the gap for Islam’s 270 million non-Muslims casualties.

Former state director for President Donald Trump and recently elected Senator Neal Tapio stood up and interrupted the praise of Islam, shouting, “If you don’t have the freedom to leave a religion, is there a freedom of religion?” according to the Argus Leader. The lone Republican lawmaker refused to be silenced, calling out both the liberal hypocrisy of honoring the oppressive religion and the Muslim attendees’ blatant lies concerning Islam’s violent commands.

Although several lawmakers attempted to drown out Tapio’s truthful exposition by belting out an impromptu rendition of “America the Beautiful,” the indignant senator refused to back down.