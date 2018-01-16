Dakota Posts Facebook page takes another poke at Stace Nelson

From Facebook, last night the humor facebook page Dakota Posts offered another Stace Nelson cartoon, this time based on a few posts I’ve done about Nelson’s habit of taking to Twitter during committee hearings:

Here we go again.

What was I saying about it being a long session?

    2. Anonymous

      Baaaahahahahahaha that’s the beat joke I’ve heard all day! He’s about as electable to the office of Governor as the HubbleCraft! Hahaha

  5. Anon

    It’s human nature to care about what others write about you, but it’s rude and inappropriate to tweet or email or read the newspaper during committee hearings when you’re supposed to be paying attention to the person that drove across the state to testify.

    If there isn’t a rule against this behavior, there should be. HINT: Brock Greenfield, Blake Curd.

    1. Anonymous

      Anon @8:46

      You’re not wrong, but it’s a sad day for all of us if we have create a law or rule telling Legislators they cannot be on social media during committee meetings. Perhaps, if caught, the phone should also be confiscated and only given back if the Legislator’s parent or guardian personally comes to pick it up. You know, like in middle school.

      1. KM

        That’s funny;) Good one!

        Similar to Legislators having to attend sexual, sensitivity training and may be required to tattletale on each other.

        “Remember students, keep your hands to yourself.”

    1. anon

      What’s wrong with you inviting guests over to your house for dinner and instead of them looking at you when you speak, they have their head buried in their cell phone while texting?

      Rude, rude, rude.

  7. Tommy Young

    Here again, law makers have the right to communicate with constituents via social media during session. It’s the quickest way to get information to the public. Is it misused something?
    I would get so. Get on to something with substance.

    1. anon

      It’s rude to text, email or read the paper when you are supposed to be looking at the person that drove across the state to speak to you.

      There are other times legislators can communicate with constituents – just not during committee hearings.

