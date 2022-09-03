Activist/protester who kept trying to get arrested in DC trying to cause disorder in South Dakota. Fellow protester in court for pending drug & assault charges.

I hadn’t caught it until someone pointed it out today but semi-professional protester Tiffany Campbell was in Sioux Falls this week trying to cause a fuss at a Kristi Noem campaign event, alongside someone who has her own interesting back story:
Leah Bothamley of Spearfish and Tiffany Campbell of Sioux Falls approached the governor as she prepared to enter Golf Addiction, where a “Food Truck Tuesday” event was on offer.
and..
Bothamley said she was tipped off that Noem would be at Golf Addiction, so she decided to drive across the state to talk with her.
It was a chance to get into “good trouble,” Bothamley told The Daily beast, quoting the late Georgia Congressman John Lewis.
and..
Campbell is no political novice, nor is she new to confrontation. She said she has been arrested four times in Washington, D.C.—three times while protesting against the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in 2018, and once during a protest in favor of trans rights.
The story leaves a bit out when it mentions that Campbell is not “new to confrontation.” Because just a couple of years ago, her “confrontations” seemed to be as much about raising money for her activities as being disruptive:
As noted back then, this kind of nonsense makes a good case for why a riot boosting law was a good idea. But Campbell wasn’t alone in her attention seeking behavior, as she was accompanied by Leah Bothamley of Spearfish. Who seems to be just a treat herself.
So Leah Bothamley was talking about how she wanted to get into “good trouble” in the article? Because she’s got several instances of the opposite:
While the story concedes that Campbell has been arrested multiple times for protesting, it leaves out the parts about protester Bothamley’s arrests where she’s currently defending felony drug and misdemeanor assault charges.
This pair trying to raise a ruckus at a Noem stop seems to be more about a grab for attention than actually accomplishing anything.
And in the case of one of them, I don’t think I’d be seeking any more trouble, good or otherwise. Seems like she’s got plenty of trouble to deal with already.
9 thoughts on “Activist/protester who kept trying to get arrested in DC trying to cause disorder in South Dakota. Fellow protester in court for pending drug & assault charges.”
https://www.bhpioneer.com/local_news/bhsu-graduate-and-professional-snowboarder-to-pursue-career-in-snowboarding-industry/article_80627a9e-b371-11e2-8ceb-001a4bcf887a.html
This isn’t the burn you think it is. But thank you for adding the link to the Daily Beast article! I was proudly arrested 4 times in DC. Putting my body on the line so people can have basic human rights is an honor. The money I made from my GoFundMe helped me travel to DC, and every cent that was left over was donated to fellow protesters so they could travel. I didn’t keep one cent. Pat, I honestly hope that your daughters have healthy pregnancies, but there are millions of us that didn’t. I hope that they are never denied medical care that they need and deserve. I never thought I would need an abortion, but I did because if I could save one of my beloved twins, that’s what I was going to do, and my surviving twin is now a healthy 15 y/o. You wrote that I wanted “cause a fuss”. I met Leah 2 minutes before Noem arrived, and I didn’t know we were being filmed. If I had, the video would be better. I just wanted to ask her if abortions like mine should be allowed under SD’S trigger law. She lied and said it was. It’s not. I asked her to bring a bill for this exception, she said she doesn’t bring bills, you know that’s a lie. So I asked her if a legislator introduced a bill if she would support it. She said she doesn’t support bills, you know that’s not true. Then she fled an event that she was scheduled to be at, she’s a coward. If she runs away from me, how can she be successful on a national level?
