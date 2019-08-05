ATTORNEY GENERAL EXPLANATION RELEASED FOR INITIATED MEASURE TO LEGALIZE MEDICAL MARIJUANA

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced today an Attorney General Explanation for a proposed initiated measure has been filed with the Secretary of State. This explanation will appear on a petition that will be circulated by the sponsor of the initiated measure. If the sponsor obtains a sufficient number of signatures by November 2019, as certified by the Secretary of State, the initiated measure will be placed on the ballot for the November 2020 general election.

The measure is entitled “An initiated measure to legalize marijuana for medical use.”

Under South Dakota law, the Attorney General is responsible for preparing explanations for proposed initiated measures, referred laws, and South Dakota Constitutional Amendments. The Attorney General Explanation is not a statement either for or against the proposed initiated measure.

-30-

INITIATED MEASURE ATTORNEY GENERAL’S STATEMENT

Title: An initiated measure to legalize marijuana for medical use.

Explanation: This measure legalizes medical use of marijuana by qualifying patients, including minors. “Medical use” includes the use, delivery, manufacture-and for State residents, cultivation-of marijuana and marijuana-based products to treat or alleviate debilitating medical conditions certified by the patients’ practitioners.

South Dakota patients must obtain a registration card from the State Department of Health. Non-residents may use out-of-state registration cards. Patients may designate caregivers to assist their use of marijuana; the caregivers must register with the Department.

Cardholders may possess 3 ounces of marijuana and additional amounts of marijuana products. Additionally, if a resident cardholder is allowed to grow marijuana plants the cardholder may possess a minimum of 3 plants, as well as marijuana and products made from those plants.

The measure legalizes marijuana testing, manufacturing, and cultivation facilities, as well as marijuana dispensaries. These establishments must register ·with the Department.

The measure legalizes some substances that are considered felony controlled substances under current State law. Marijuana remains illegal under Federal law. The measure limits State and local law enforcement’s ability to assist Federal law enforcement authorities.

The 95-section measure contains numerous other provisions not described here. It will likely require judicial or legislative clarification.