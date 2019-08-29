ATTORNEY GENERAL JASON RAVNSBORG JOINS BIPARTISAN COALITION SEEKING CONGRESSIONAL SUPPORT FOR AUTISM SERVICES

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg today announced that he is joining a bipartisan coalition of 47 attorneys general calling upon Congress to authorize the Autism CARES Act of 2019. This legislation provides ongoing federal support for research into autism spectrum disorders (“ASD”) and services to those affected by these conditions.

“Supporting and helping all South Dakotans is a primary focus of this office,” said Ravnsborg. “I am pleased to stand alongside my colleagues from across the nation to help bring support to those with autism and their families.”

The coalition is co-led by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill and Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood.

“The United States is a caring and compassionate nation,” Attorney General Hill said. “As Americans, we must stand together to help alleviate the challenges imposed by ASD upon families across the country.”

A previous version of this legislation is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2019. The Autism CARES Act of 2019 currently exists as H.R. 1058 in the U.S. House of Representatives and S. 427 in the U.S. Senate. Congress began addressing autism in 2000 with the first enactment of the bill. The Autism CARES Act of 2019 will continue Congress’ ongoing mission to ensure that those living with ASD receive the necessary support and research.

“We are committed to providing a wide array of programs and services to support children and adults with autism, and their families,” Attorney General Hood said. “The Act responds to this national concern with a cohesive interagency effort, including programs for America’s rural and underdeveloped communities.”

Attached, see the coalition’s letter to Congress and the House and Senate versions of the CARES Act of 2019.

