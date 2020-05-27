Borglum taking harder line in lead up to election day for US Senate Race

A new radio advertisement has appeared on the state’s airwaves which represents a harder line being taken in the US Senate Race. State Representative and US Senate Candidate Scyller Borglum is running a fairly harsh attack ad against her opponent, incumbent US Senator Mike Rounds:

“Borglum Answers South Dakota. Scyller, why should we send you to Washington? Our Senate seat should not be used as a corrupt gateway to sell American citizenships to wealthy Chinese. China has a true friend in Mike Rounds. Mike has spent 14 years selling citizenships to the highest bidder enriching his cronies, his lawyers, and his political appointees with communist Chinese money. He opposes Mandatory County of Origin Labeling. He hasn’t had a new or original idea in his entire career. Make this Senate seat South Dakotan again. Paid for by Borglum for U.S. Senate. I’m Scyller Borglum and I approve this message.”

This ad is also partnered with facebook advertising with this theme as well:

While going negative might have been one way to go after the former Governor, it’s usually not brought out as a weapon in the last week, with conventional wisdom telling candidates to be positive going into the finish.

The ad does embellish a bit, especially claiming that Rounds “hasn’t had a new or original idea in his entire career.” That whole neutrino lab in the Black Hills. I can personally attest to the fact that Mike Rounds was the person who found a way to make it happen.

As for the rest of it, I’ll let you be the judge.

1 week from today, we’ll find out if it worked.