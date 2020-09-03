Brookings residents make their point with the City Council

Brookings residents minced few words last evening, during an emergency City Council last night in a room swarmed by hundreds of people who have had about enough of the mandates from City COVID proposals that had finally gone too far:

Brookings city councilors voted Wednesday night to move forward conversation on adding a mask mandate to an existing ordinance aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. The council dropped additional proposals it was considering — including limiting social gatherings and regulating when alcohol could be sold — after hundreds turned up to object to further restrictions tied to the ongoing pandemic.

One speaker towards the end wanted to know “who was responsible” for bringing the proposal, with the City Manager Paul Briseno admitting that he had culled the practices in the proposal from those proposed in other university towns such as in Kansas and Nebraska. Apparently Briseno had yet to learn that while Brookings might literally be the most liberal community in the state, South Dakotans in general have a pretty strong resentment of being told what to do.

And he found out that while the community will put up with a lot, when you tell them what they can do in their private residences, they don’t like it much.

**Bonus points to the College Republicans who took it upon themselves to go down to the area and register voters, asking them if they were tired of Government Overreach. They did a good job of reading the moment!