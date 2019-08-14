Campus Reform: in 2018, USD Law asked non-minority students if they were deferring to “minoritized voices” in discussions

It’s probably a good thing that the Legislature is looking into liberal bias on our state university campuses. Because as noted tonight by the Campus Reform website, from time to time things are popping up at our university campuses that might leave a lot of South Dakotans scratching their heads and asking “what are they teaching?”

In the latest, it sounds like just this past year, in 2018 at a diversity orientation presentaiton, law school students at USD were being asked if they were “deferring to “minoritized” voices during discussions,” because if they weren’t… they were being told they might need to consider if they were “taking up space.”

A diversity orientation presentation for law students at the University of South Dakota encourages non “minitorized” voices to consider whether or not they are “taking up space” when they contribute to a discussion. This comes just weeks after the South Dakota Board of Regents announced an investigation into the existence of liberal bias in the diversity offices of state schools. The presentation slides obtained by Campus Reform through a Freedom of Information Act request indicate that they were used during the USD law school orientation in 2018. Within the various slides is a flowchart that asks students to assess whether or not they are “taking up space” or “contributing to a space.” One slide uses a flowchart to guide students through answering this question by assessing whether or not they are deferring to “minoritized” voices during discussions. and.. “The slide that you indicate is a conversation piece that I inserted into last year’s Law School Orientation session on Diversity & Inclusive Excellence at USD,” Lamont Sellers, associate vice president for diversity at USD, told Campus Reform in a statement Monday.

Hm.. Was that 5.9 million in University diversity office spending I just heard being scratched out of the budget…..?