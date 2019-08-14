Dusty Johnson top freshman Congressman for percentage of donors from district.

Dusty Johnson and AOC could not be farther apart when it comes to where they stand on the issues. And according to the Daily Caller, the same goes in other areas, as they could not be farther apart with how their home districts support them:

The $1,525.50 Ocasio-Cortez received from her New York constituents represents less than 1% of her campaign’s itemized contributions reported to the FEC in the first half of 2019.

The known monetary support Ocasio-Cortez’s reelection campaign has received from the people she represents is minuscule compared to the 88-member freshman class of the House of Representatives.

And…

Of the 10 freshman representatives who received the lowest percent of their itemized contributions from their constituents, eight are Democrats. On the other end, seven of the 10 top-performing freshman representatives in this category are Republicans.

Leading the freshman class in receiving the greatest share of itemized contributions from their constituents was Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson. Over 94% of Johnson’s itemized contributions of $129,250 came from people living within his district.