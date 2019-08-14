Mandatory Northern State University diversity seminars for faculty scheduled for next week.

After yesterday’s bombshell where incoming USD Law school students had to go to a seminar which encouraged non “minitorized” voices to consider whether or not they are “taking up space”, we’re finding that USD isn’t the only place where diversity coordinators are promoting this kind of thing to justify the $5.9 million annually that Board of Regents have budgeted for them.

Today’s tidbit of liberal indoctrination comes from Northern State University where next week all new and returning faculty members get to learn about grants, faculty travel, teaching with technology… and spend half a day on mandatory diversity seminars.

NSU 2019 in-Service Final 8-9-19 by Pat Powers on Scribd

Interestingly, I don’t see a mention about anything faculty being given information such as supporting students with disabilities or other actual challenges they may meet as faculty members, such as maintaining a safe campus, or other tidbits of worthwhile information that they could use on a daily basis.

But, NSU is all about requiring all new and returning faculty members to attend seminars where they are required to be instructed on “promoting an inclusive campus” and “awareness and information about the LGBTQIA+ community.

When legislators raise the topic of liberal indoctrination on our University campuses, it’s worthwhile bringing up that it appears that they aren’t just isolated incidents. It comes from the top down as diversity offices try to justify their existence.

The liberal indoctrination of our university campuses will now continue.